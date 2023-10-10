Gigi Hadid is "having fun" with Bradley Cooper, but it's "super casual"

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly dating casually, after they were spotted together in New York twice recently. That said, it's nothing serious at the moment — at least according to one anonymous source.

"They are having fun," the source told People. "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all."

The insider added that Gigi "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while," meaning there's a chance she might consider dating him more seriously if it came up as a possibility.

"[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," the source continued. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction."

Gigi and Bradley appeared to share two dinner dates while in NYC, one at Via Carota last Thursday, and one on Sunday.

Gigi was most recently linked on and off to Leonardo DiCaprio, between September 2022 and just a few weeks ago. Before that, she was in a years-long relationship on and off relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai, 3.

The Next in Fashion presenter marked Khai's birthday in September by posting a photo of the little girl's celebratory meal on Instagram. She wrote: "Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life"

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

A photo posted by on

Bradley, as for him, was in a relationship with Irina Shayk between 2015 and 2017, and shares daughter Lea, 6, with the supermodel. The Maestro actor was also married to actress Jennifer Esposito between 2006 and 2007.

As for Gigi and Bradley, Page Six reports that they arrived back to New York together in the same car on Saturday, looking like they were on their way back from a romantic getaway. Let's see how it progresses!

