Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Will Be ‘Completely Different’ This Autumn

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And following an action-packed 2024 - with Swift's record-breaking worldwide Eras tour and Kelce's stratospheric NFL career, the A-list couple never fails to make headlines.

However, the couple, who has been dating since 2023, is said to be taking a much needed step back from the spotlight this year, focusing on enjoying some "normal life" together away from the cameras.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is said to be especially true this autumn, with insider sources explaining to PEOPLE that Swift is excited for NFL season to start. And, according to the reports, it's mainly due to the fact that she can attend her boyfriend's games without any work conflicts of her own.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible," the source reported. "It wasn’t easy but they made it work.

"[Swift] is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season," the source continued. "Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This fall will be completely different," the source added. "It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.” And according to the insider, Swift is said to be "genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently".

“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible,” the source later added. “They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.