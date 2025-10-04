The Life of a Showgirl Is Far More Than Crystals and Feathers – How Burlesque Transformed My Confidence

Taylor Swift's Life Of A Showgirl album landed yesterday, and her legion of fans have, perhaps unsurprisingly, reaped praise on the new release. The twelfth studio album from the singer and songwriter sees the star posing as a showgirl on most of the album artwork, with this thematic hook acting as a metaphor for Swift's life in the public eye.

When I first saw the burlesque-adjacent costumes, I couldn't contain my excitement. Sure, stripping down to just a thong and a pair of nipple tassels in front of 150 people may sound like a sweat-inducing nightmare to some people - but I now do it as a hobby, and it has totally transformed my body confidence and general zest for life.

But I get that it can sound terrifying to those who haven't tried it. The first time I performed, I asked a friend who had been enthusiastically cheering for me in the audience if she’d ever consider trying burlesque herself - and the answer was an expletive-laden and very firm "no."

I understand the fear. I spent years contorting my body under beach towels to avoid anybody getting a glimpse of my stomach, or strategically posing at odd angles in group photos to hide parts of myself. But while my friend might be reluctant to delve into the world of tease, I emphatically encourage everyone to give it a go. Just once.

Why? Because burlesque has single-handedly transformed my confidence in a myriad of ways. It has taught me how to love my body exactly as it is after decades of disordered eating and diets. It reminded me how much I love performing after letting my drama degree wither in pursuit of journalism. And that electric self-assured buzz that comes from commanding an audience’s attention has naturally trickled into my day-to-day life.

As Life of a Showgirl is released - how burlesque has transformed my confidence

But let’s backpedal a little bit. In 2023, my life had imploded, and I found myself living back with my parents, heartbroken, riddled with anxiety and unsure of what I was doing with my life. My therapist, who was attempting to help me find myself in the rubble of my worst decisions, suggested that I should revisit some of my long-abandoned hobbies. I’d always been a theatre nerd and had spent years as a Latin and Ballroom dancer, but little did I know that the marriage of those passions could lead to burlesque.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Growing up, I was mesmerised by glamorous women on screen: watching Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, and Vivien Leigh always felt like magic. I was forever drawn to female characters who harnessed their sexual magnetism, too; Tina Carlyle had it in The Mask. Ava Lord in Sin City. Jessica Rabbit. As I was scrambling to put my life back together, I wanted to know what that kind of confidence felt like - for no one other than myself. I booked a short course of burlesque dance classes and was immediately hooked.

Did I instantly transform into a femme fatale? Absolutely not. But it was a safe space to be playful, dance and learn the basics of tease, like glove removals and stocking peels. The sessions, taught by multi-award-winning burlesque artist Serafina Hart, became an opportunity to have fun with movement and sensuality in a supportive environment. Serafina has performed across the globe, and is listed in the top 50 most influential burlesque industry professionals worldwide. She's an incredible teacher, and she's hoping that Taylor's album will inspire a new wave of performers while driving support for artists working within the industry.

"I’ll start by saying I’m a fan of Taylor and I’m personally really hopeful this will bring a larger audience to our profession," she tells me. "What I’d really recommend to those new to this world is to immerse yourself in it as much as possible. Even if you have no desire for lessons - support your local shows and artists! It’s been hard for the industry since the pandemic, and with the cost of living many producers have seen a decline in ticket sales.

"With that being said, if you don’t have the money to go to shows then find us online! Go find the absolute plethora of gorgeously talented artists that are out there if you can't watch them live. Get stuck into those that came before us… we call them our burlesque legends and I find the history of our profession fascinating. This is super important if you’re interested in performing yourself. If Taylor’s new album has piqued your interest because of the showgirl aesthetic - wait until you find out what the rest of our industry has to offer!"

Burlesque has a long and rich history, and while it might conjure images of sparkly bras and enormous martini glasses now, its roots are in comedy, satire and farce. By the Victorian era, it had become popular in the UK as a form of theatrical entertainment, parodying operas and Shakespeare, and American burlesque popularised the art of striptease.

But what I have come to love most about burlesque over the last two years is how fun, playful and creative it can be. You want to both entice and slightly terrify the audience as a cowgirl covered in rhinestones? Go for it. Want to explore power dynamics, or add a dash of political activism into your act? Do it. Simply fancy sauntering around in an obnoxiously large and fluffy gown? The stage is yours. Yes, I’ll forever be in awe of enormous feathered fans, and yes, I will marvel at a beautifully crafted costume, but there is so much more to it than the shimmer and the stripping; it’s about creative expression, owning your sexuality, memorable and clever reveals, and the ability to be unapologetically bold.

One of the most common responses I get when I suggest that someone try a burlesque class is that "they haven’t got the right body." Friends have told me they don’t feel they could do it because they haven’t got "womanly curves," while others have said they’d need a six-pack to feel comfortable on stage.

But, I’m here to tell you to let go of all and any concerns like these. Burlesque can truly be a celebration of all bodies. Contrary to popular belief, performers come in all shapes and sizes. During my first showcase, shedding my costume piece by piece was the most empowering, liberating feeling because I was embracing my body exactly as it was. The parts I love, and the parts I don’t. The audience is more interested in what you’re doing and how you're making them feel than what you look like. Believe it or not, they aren’t paying attention to the bits that you pick apart in the mirror. A stroke of your forearm can have them whooping for more. A generous audience will cheer and clap when you slowly unbuckle your heel. And a hair toss will have them gleefully screaming as though they’ve never seen a shoulder before.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

There are performers who work hard to ensure that spaces feel truly inclusive, too. Cleopantha, a world-renowned burlesque dancer based in the UK, runs free courses for working-class artists, while The Cocoa Butter Club was created by Sadie Sinner to platform performers of colour. The Cougars Cabaret features females over 40, and Queer As F*ck Cabaret blends circus, drag and burlesque from artists within the LGBTQ+ community. There are endless styles under the burlesque umbrella, too - boylesque is an adaptation for male-identifying performers. Gorelesque adds a horror twist. Nerdlesque - well, you can likely guess. It can be creative, it can be funny, it can be classic, and it can be camp.

But if there is one thing it always is, it’s empowering. The stage is yours, the audience is too, and you are in control of what you give them during a performance - or what you don’t. As someone who struggled with body image my entire adult life, burlesque finally allowed me to stop hiding it in the shadows (or under beach towels, or behind people in photos). I feel most confident during a strip tease - something which I would have struggled to believe three years ago - and that onstage confidence now permeates my real life.

"Burlesque can be a fantastic way to build confidence and I’ve seen it countless times in my students," Serafina agrees. "Many of them sign up to classes for that very reason, and many have no desire to peruse burlesque professionally - they want to feel more confident in themselves, and not just in relation to their physical appearance."

She adds: "I think it’s deeper than that. Burlesque is entertainment, performance and it’s unique to every individual. That time when you are on stage is about taking up space, and allowing yourself to be perceived - but you, the performer, are in complete control. It can be a very vulnerable process to put so much of yourself out there, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. For those wishing to build their confidence it’s a fantastic way to challenge yourself."

And if you’re still not convinced to take a class, Dita Von Teese gave me a piece of advice for anyone who wants to practice burlesque in the comfort of their own home. “Have fun with dressing and undressing - you can perform a strip tease every day before you get into bed. You're going to take those clothes off anyway.”

