Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have “called off” their wedding due to “major issues”

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her controversial words about "fake Hollywood feminism" to her fight for her iconic White Lotus role, she never fails to make headlines.

It is her love life that has made the most news recently, with Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's relationship putting them front and centre.

Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, have been dating since 2018, announcing their engagement in 2022. However, it was reported this week that their May 2025 wedding had been "called off" over "major issues" in their relationship.

"Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," a source reported to MailOnline. "Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

"They were supposed to get married this spring," the source reportedly added via the outlet. "The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."

Sweeney has opened up about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight in the past, explaining that she likes to keep her personal life private.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me," Sweeney explained to Glamour UK back in December 2023.

"I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. [And] what I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down."

Neither Sydney Sweeney nor Jonathan Davino have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.