Sydney Sweeney’s controversial words about “fake Hollywood feminism” are going viral

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her White Lotus stardom to the release of Anyone But You (and those subsequent Glen Powell dating rumours), she has been front and centre in 2024.

However, the 27-year-old actress has got the world talking the most in recent years for her candid declarations, never being afraid to speak her truth. And from her transparency over her Euphoria salary to her statement on fame causing her family to "lose everything", she never fails to make headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was Sweeney's words on fake Hollywood feminism that made news, as the actress called out phoney female empowerment in the industry.

"This entire industry, all people say is 'women empowering other women'," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, adding: "None of it's happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other [stuff] that they say behind everyone’s back."

This is something that Sweeney herself has experienced, publicly responding to producer Carol Baum claiming that she "can't act and isn't pretty" earlier this year.

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down," Sweeney explained of Baum's comments in her interview with Vanity Fair. "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard - hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have - and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done."

"I've read that our entire lives, we were raised - and it’s a generational problem - to believe only one woman can be at the top," she went on to explain of her thoughts on the issue. "There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, let’s all lift each other up.

"I'm still trying to figure it out," she continued. "I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

We will continue to update this story.