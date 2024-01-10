Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually telling Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has finally addressed what she was whispering to Taylor Swift during that viral Golden Globes moment - and no, she wasn't talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

The 81st Golden Globes certainly delivered. As well as red-carpet glamour in abundance, there were plenty of meme-worthy moments, from Timothée and Kylie's PDA to a heartfelt Mamma Mia! reunion, and Jennifer Lawrence mouthing that she'll leave if she doesn't win, right before her pal Emma Stone scooped the prize for Best Actress.

But perhaps the most intriguing was the animated exchange between Selena Gomez and her celebrity BFF Taylor Swift. Selena was seen sharing some news with Taylor and actor and wife of Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, during an ad break at the awards. The Blank Space singer is visibly shocked, sending social media into a frenzy of theorizing over what Selena said to Taylor.

Many fans speculated that the conversation was about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who were sitting doing some intensive eye-gazing just a few tables away. Cue various iterations of a rumour that Selena asked Timothée for a picture and Kylie responded with a flat no. Awkward.

Over on social, fans praised Selena for her 'realness' with one writing on X: "Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me, I'm running straight to my girls."

But Selena has now set the record straight, explaining that the conversation had nothing to do with the couple. On Instagram after the event, Selena commented on a headline that suggested she was talking about the couple, writing: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone's business."

There have long been rumours about a feud between Selena and best friends Hailey Bieber and Kylie, but both parties have since insisted that they've buried the hatchet, with Selena insisting on social media that she's a 'fan of Kylie'.

Meanwhile, Timothée has also shut down the rumours that there is any drama between him and Selena. Speaking with TMZ while out and about in Beverley Hills this week, he vaguely addressed the rumours. When questioned if he and Selena are cool, the Wonka actor replied: "Of course."

Then when asked if there's any truth to Kylie 'being a mean girl and snubbing Selena', he replied: "No."

Well, that's that then.