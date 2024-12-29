Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are two of the most talked-about people of 2024. And from Mescal's starring role in Ridley Scott action blockbuster, Gladiator II, to Abrams opening the Eras Tour for Taylor Swift, the pair has been front and centre this year.

It is their reported relationship that has made the most headlines, with the Normal People actor and singer-songwriter rumoured to be dating. And with the internet already invested in a Mescal-Abrams relationship, it is all people can talk about.

Gracie Abrams Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are reported to be official, with the pair making their first public appearance together at the afterparty for the Gladiator II premiere last month.

"Gracie and Paul are the real deal," a source close to the pair reported recently. "They’re at the top of their game and always in communication."

The reported couple has been linked together since June 2024, with the Daily Mail publishing photographs of the pair holding hands. And in the months since, Abrams and Mescal have been spotted together on multiple occasions, with Mescal supporting Abrams at both the Eras Tour and during her appearance on Saturday Night Live!.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair has also been spotted shopping together in both New York and London, with one onlooker reporting to The Sun that "Paul and Gracie looked like any other young couple hitting the shops, and went almost unnoticed."

"They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company and were busy checking out the posh shops on Bond Street," the onlooker continued. "Paul is a very low-key person, as is Gracie, so there was no fanfare and they kept their distance from each other when they were out on the street."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mescal was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers, with the former couple breaking up in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither Paul Mescal nor Gracie Abrams have commented on the reports of their relationship, with both parties known to be extremely private.

“If I’m going to make TV shows like Normal People, there’s going to be an appetite from the world,” Mescal previously explained in a 2023 interview for Harper’s Bazaar. "Eighty percent of that is palatable. And then 20 percent of it is devastating."

"The temptation still exists to be like, 'Shut the fuck up. This is my life. This is what's going on. Or this is what's not going on'," Mescal has previously told Vanity Fair about the speculation around his relationships. "But moving forward as much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: "That's a difficult thing to achieve, but giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like: 'I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."

Abrams has also spoken briefly about the "chatter" around her and Mescal's relationship status, telling Nylon simply: "That has nothing to do with me. It doesn’t affect me."

We will continue to update this story.