Kristen Bell's surprising comments about working with Adam Brody are going viral

Nobody Wants This has been front and centre this season, with the popular Netflix series already in production for season two.

The highly-anticipated second instalment will continue to follow Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the young and unlikely couple as they navigate their relationship.

And with show creator Erin Foster returning to the helm, as well as some major new names, including Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, fans are gearing up for its long-awaited release.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's on-screen chemistry that has captivated fans the most, with Bell once joking that even her husband Dax Shepard was rooting for the pair to kiss during the show.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, 'Whoa, that’s hot,'" Bell recalled to E! last year. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

However in a recent interview, Bell explained that their real-life chemistry was far from that of their on-screen characters, revealing: "we're like an old granny and grampy" behind the scenes.

"Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," she explained to E! News. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Both Bell and Brody have opened up about their on-screen chemistry in the past, with the actress explaining: "I think there’s a math to it."

"You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss - which I think is really important," she explained.

"Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crap shoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle."

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix © 2024)

"I give a lot of credit to the writing," Brody has also added in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "We’ve been together in different shows and nobody said, 'Your chemistry is amazing.' I mean, we had a great time working together and it certainly worked, but there’s a reason this time that the show is getting more of a response in this way. That has to do with the shape of the writing."

Well, that's that.

There is not yet a release date for Nobody Wants This season two, but it is expected to air later this year.