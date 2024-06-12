Euphoria season 3 is definitely coming - but it's going to look very different

Believe it or not, this week marks five whole years since Euphoria first landed on our screens. That's right; it was way back in June 2019 when the teen drama - laced with love, friendship, addiction, grief and heartbreak - became an overnight success and a cultural phenomenon. With Zendaya's critically acclaimed portrayal of Rue at the heart of the show, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Lead Actress Emmy twice, and it also catapulted her co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi to A-list status.

The show returned with a second instalment just over two years later, with Euphoria season 2 airing in January 2022 and once again it gripped millions of viewers across the globe. When it was announced that a third season was happening, fans were giddy - but two and a half years later, viewers are still waiting for Euphoria season 3 updates. At this point in their careers, Zendaya, Sydney and Jacob are all tied up with a number of different acting projects, and Barbie Ferreira has already confirmed that she's not returning.

However, Warner Bros. Discovery executives Casey Bloys and JB Perrette have given a promising update on the third season of the show. During an interview with Variety, they shared that creator Sam Levinson is 'working on it' and the show could incorporate a time jump. Bloys explained: "There’s been a lot of back and forth… One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing."

Given that the majority of the actors are now also in their mid 20s - for example, Zendaya is 27, Sydney and Jacob are both 26, and Hunter is 25 - it makes sense to bring the Euphoria realm forward, too. However, one concern has been conflicting schedules of the show's biggest stars given their huge professional successes over the last three years.

But when asked if they will all be returning to their roles, Bloys insisted: "It’s the same core cast."

Fingers crossed for 2025, then?