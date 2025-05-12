Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been relying on one unlikely A-lister amid her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez endured a difficult 2024, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, selling their marital home and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour to spend time with her family.

And while the 'Let's Get Loud' singer did not comment publicly at the time, she has since opened up about her turbulent year, admitting that while her separation has felt "sad" and "desperate", "these things are not going to kill [her]", and that she is "capable of joy and happiness all by [herself]."

Now, with a lavish new £16 million home and off the back of her Unstoppable success, the 55-year-old is back on top, and reportedly gearing up for 2025 "to be her best year ever".

This, according to sources, has been made possible due to the singer's solid support network, with Lopez said to have relied in particular on one unlikely A-lister.

The person in question? Marc Anthony, Lopez's ex husband of 10 years, and father to her two children, Emme and Maximilian.

"Jennifer has been praising Marc to anyone that will listen," insiders reportedly explained to InTouch Weekly. "She’s so grateful for how he’s helped her through this divorce from Ben.

"Marc’s proven he’s someone that she can still count on when the chips are down," the sources continued. "He could have easily judged her or done the whole ‘I told you so,’ thing, since it’s no secret he’s never been a fan of Ben, but he’s been totally compassionate and supportive."

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez explained to Interview Magazine last year. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me," she continued. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

