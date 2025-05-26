Jennifer Lopez’s Powerful Words About “Being Free” Are Going Viral

Jennifer Lopez is set for a major comeback in 2025. And after enduring a difficult 2024 - separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, selling their marital home and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour, the 'Let's Get Loud' singer is back on top.

In fact, from her critically acclaimed role in Unstoppable and her lavish new £16 million home to her 'Up All Night' Live tour, kicking off in July, J-Lo is said to be gearing up for 2025 "to be her best year ever".

This week, the 55-year-old singer opened up about her summer plans during an interview with PEOPLE, and her words about being "free" and "happy" have unsurprisingly gone viral.

"I'm excited to tour - I'm excited first to go do Pride," Lopez explained to the publication of her next few months, with the 'Jenny from the Block' singer headlining Washington D.C's WorldPride, as part of 2025 Pride Month.

"I'm super excited about that," she continued. "I'm working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I'm excited to get back out there.

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," she continued. "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal."

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez has previously explained to Interview Magazine. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me," she continued. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

