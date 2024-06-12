Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seeing each other 'every few days' amid split speculation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't estranged amid divorce rumours, so that's something!

"They’re still friendly and see each other every few days," a source has just told People as all the drama unfolds around their relationship.

Most recently, the famous spouses were spotted together at the Gone Girl actor's son Samuel's basketball game on 2 June, with a source telling People: "It's a good sign they were at the game together."

Before that, they attended Ben's daughter Violet's graduation party at her mum Jennifer Garner's house in late May.

These public reunions for the couple are significant because they've been hit by rumours of marital strife over the past few weeks, and have been spotted without each other more times than not — which of course has fed into the split speculation. Still, they were always pictured with their wedding bands, which helped to potentially dispel the rumours.

The noise all started in mid-May, when anonymous sources began alleging that Ben and Jen were thinking of separating. One source told InTouch at the time that they were "headed for a divorce," while another told Us Weekly that they were "having issues in their marriage" but not planning to break up.

It later emerged that the two were living apart, with Ben staying in a rented home in Los Angeles. The latest news on that front is that the two have reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market, despite only purchasing it last year.

Jennifer and Ben have yet to directly address the rumours about their marriage, though J. Lo did cancel her This Is Me...Live US tour, citing her reason for doing so as "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The two reconnected in mid-2021, 17 years after their original breakup, and married in 2022. They had previously been together between 2002 and 2004.

