Ben Affleck has shut down J-Lo divorce rumours with one photo

Ben Affleck is still very much committed to wife Jennifer Lopez, if his choice of accessory is anything to go by.

Bennifer have sadly been hit by loads of divorce rumours over the past week or so, but a new photo of Ben proudly sporting his wedding ring while out on the town has shut down the whispers — at least to an extent.

In the picture, published by the Daily Mail, the Gone Girl actor can be seen leaving the celeb hotspot restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday. He also doesn't look thrilled to be photographed by the paparazzi, which is in line with his desire to lay low as far as A-listers go.

The divorce rumours began last week, when a source told In Touch: "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted."

Shortly afterwards, a source told Us Weekly: "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour." However, Us Weekly's sources said that the two weren't planning on separating despite their alleged marital issues.

Claims from anonymous insiders have continued to pop up in the media, but Ben and Jen themselves are following a "business as usual" approach. They were spotted together in a car over the weekend, and have both worn their wedding rings while out in public.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, J-Lo talked about her engagement ring from Ben, further signalling that there's nothing to see here. Whatever is happening between them (if anything!), we hope they're able to sort it out.