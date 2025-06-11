Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce last summer after mounting speculation that they had parted ways privately. The couple rekindled their relationship in 2021, two decades after their infamous break-up, and tied the knot the following year. However, in August 2024 they announced that they were separating.

In the wake of their split, there were reports that J-Lo felt she 'had no choice' but to part ways with Ben when she realised their marriage wasn't working, and earlier this year he opened up about feeling 'vulnerable' and 'embarrassed' while discussing the breakdown of their relationship in a candid interview with British GQ.

While insiders have claimed that the pair have remained amicable following their divorce, which was finalised in January, a new report alleges that Ben is ready to 'cut the last cord' with J-Lo - even if it means he will suffer financially. According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, Ben is keen to sell their former martial home - a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion - as soon as possible in a final bid to leave their marriage behind.

An insider told the publication: "Ben and J.Lo dropped the price of the house to $8 million less than he originally paid, but to Ben that's nothing. He just wants to sell it as soon as possible, so he can 'cut the last cord' that connects him to Jennifer."

According to the source, Ben 'never really wanted' the house, and sees the property as the 'final symbol of their marriage'. In fact, they went on to claim: "He just wants them to find a buyer and he doesn't care if he loses a few more millions. The marriage and divorce cost him millions - what's another two million to him?"

An additional source added: "Ben is ready to move on, close this chapter, and focus on the things that really matter. He just wants to live his life – a life that, for the most part, has been lucky. There have been many successes, but with them come some losses."