Jennifer Lopez is “focused on work” amid the speculation around a Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation, with reports that the couple is “having issues in their marriage”.

The A-list couple first dated in the early noughties, breaking off their engagement in 2004. The pair then famously rekindled their relationship 17 years later, going on to tie the knot in 2022.

However, 2024 has seen the couple made the subject of intense speculation, with Lopez and Affleck not seen in public together for months.

According to a report via TMZ, Affleck has moved out of their shared family home, with a source telling Us Weekly that the actor has been “checked out” and that the “honeymoon phase is over”.

Lopez and Affleck are reported to be taking some time to evaluate their relationship, with sources reporting that the pair is on “two completely different pages”.

“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” the sources continued.

But while Affleck has been keeping a low profile amid the ongoing speculation, Lopez has been front and centre - first with the release of Atlas, and now with her upcoming tour.

“She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals,” a source told People. “She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

The couple has remained silent over the rumours, with J-Lo only commenting on the speculation to shut it down during a recent press conference for her new film Atlas.

“Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?", a reporter asked the producer during the Atlas press conference, to which Lopez responded: “You know better than that."

The 54 year old later took to social media to issue a “friendly reminder”, posting a video of a billboard Netflix had created for her, reading “Don’t F with J Lo”.

Atlas is available to watch on Netflix now.

We will continue to update this story.