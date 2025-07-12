Princess Kate’s Surprise Appearance This Weekend Is Going Viral

The Princess of Wales has taken centre stage this summer, attending multiple high profile events amid her return to duty.

The mother of three took a temporary leave of absence in 2024, following her cancer diagnosis, in order to prioritise her health and focus on her recovery.

And while the 43-year-old is now in remission, she has stressed that she is still adjusting to "a new normal", explaining: "It's a roller coaster - it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be but the reality is it's not."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This has seemingly been proven this summer, with the Princess of Wales cancelling her appearance at Royal Ascot the morning of the horse racing event. And perhaps with this in mind, Kensington Palace chose not to confirm Princess Kate's attendance at this weekend's Wimbledon Tennis Championship finals.

Fans were pleasantly surprised therefore when the Princess of Wales did in fact make an appearance, arriving at centre court on Saturday to watch the Ladies singles finals between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Światek.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate's arrival in the royal box was met by applause, with the future Queen joined by Billie Jean King and Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

And with the Princess of Wales opting for an on-trend white button-down dress by Self Portrait, her fashion choices went viral. Princess Kate also accessorised her tennis-appropriate look with an Anya Hindmarch tote bag and Gianvito Rossi suede heels.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the 43-year-old is a regular attendee at Wimbledon, being Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - traditionally attending both singles finals on Saturday and Sunday, before presenting the champions with their trophies post-match.

Therefore, it is now predicted that the Princess of Wales will also be attending Sunday's Gentlemen's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Well, this is exciting.