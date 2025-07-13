Blake Lively’s Legal Team Has Spoken Out Ahead of Her Deposition

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain deep in a legal battle, following the release of their 2024 box office hit, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her director and co-star, Justin Baldoni in December 2024. The actress, who also produced the Colleen Hoover adaptation, accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, responding with legal action of his own, but his $400 million countersuit has since been dismissed.

With a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios officially set for March 2026, legal proceedings are underway and Lively is expected to take to the stand - scheduled for her deposition next week.

The Another Simple Favour actress will face questions from Baldoni's legal team in New York on Thursday 17th July. But according to PEOPLE, Lively's lawyers have allegedly filed a new motion to request that the judge prevents Baldoni's team from choosing the deposition location.

This comes after Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, reportedly suggested that Lively's deposition should be held at Madison Square Garden.

"Hold the deposition at MSG," he allegedly told PEOPLE at the time. "Sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse."

This week, Lively's legal team spoke out ahead of her deposition, releasing a statement to PEOPLE where they accused Baldoni's team of turning the case into a "public spectacle".

"Ms. Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case," Lively's representatives told the publication.

"Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn, even proposing to sell tickets to a televised deposition at Madison Square Garden," the statement continued. "This is a serious matter of sexual harassment and retaliation and it deserves to be treated as such."

We will continue to update this story.