Jennifer Garner has made a rare statement about ex husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her sweet letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to her recent reunion with Mark Ruffalo, the 13 Going on 30 star never fails to make headlines.

It is her former marriage to fellow actor Ben Affleck that still piques the most interest, with the Hollywood stars married for ten years. And despite their divorce finalising in 2018, they have become a positive example of how to co-parent, sharing three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

This was proven this weekend, as Garner made a rare statement about her ex husband, posting a sweet tribute to him on Father's Day.

"Being fathered by someone who loves being a dad is a gift," the 53-year-old posted to Instagram. "My sisters and I know this love and (lucky for us) all of our kids do, too.

"Happy Father’s Day to the Dads, no matter where you are. To the uncles and grandfathers and father figures, too. We love you ♥️."

Then adding a photograph of Affleck cuddling one of their children, she paid personal tribute to her former husband, posting: "Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favourite landing spot."

"It’s not Ben’s job to make me happy," Garner previously stated in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview. "The main thing is these kids, and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them."

She continued: "Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person."

"When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now," Garner added years later to The Hollywood Reporter. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great," Affleck recently stated in a 2025 interview with GQ. "We work together well."

"Jen is a superhero mom," Affleck previously added in an interview with E! Online. "She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do."

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.