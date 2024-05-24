Jennifer Lopez just gave a five-word response to the Ben Affleck 'divorce' speculation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have to be the most talked-about couple in the world, finding themselves at the centre of speculation and plagued by “divorce” rumours this week.

The couple rekindled their early noughties relationship back in 2021, going on to tie the knot in 2022. And ever since, they have been happily front and centre, living a "blended" family life.

However, in recent months the A-list couple has not been seen in public together, with Lopez making a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala - something that prompted concern from fans. And in the past week, the online interest has escalated to speculation of a split, with reports that Affleck had moved out of their family home.

A source, via TMZ, reported that Affleck “left a house that he's been seen coming from and going to ... and where we're told he's been spending the night as well,” adding to rumours of an alleged separation. A source via Us Weekly also commented, reporting that the couple were not divorcing but were “having issues in their marriage”.

Both Lopez and Affleck have remained silent amid the public scrutiny, choosing not to comment on the speculation.

This week however, during a press conference for J-Lo’s new film Atlas, a journalist uncomfortably put her on the spot, bringing up the divorce speculation and asking the actress, "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?"

While Lopez didn’t hide her shock at the question, her co-star Simu Liu immediately came to her defence, responding: "Okay, we're not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lopez then went on to personally shut down the journalist’s question with a five word response - "You know better than that."

"Come on,” Liu added. “Don't come in here with that energy, please."

Returning to the subject of the film, Liu went on to praise Lopez, calling her a “boss” and opening up about how much she cares as a producer.

"If I could just end on one thing,” Liu announced to the room. “Jen is a producer on this movie, and the reason why I'm here and why Sterling was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss."

We will continue to update this story.