Insiders Claim That Things ‘Aren’t Great’ Between Justin and Hailey Bieber Right Now

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's marriage is facing difficulties at the moment, according to a new report. The couple have been tirelessly defending their relationship against split rumours this year, but a source has claimed to Us Weekly that "things aren't great right now" for the pair, and that Justin's recent behaviour - including his social media posts and concerning appearances - has been causing "a lot of stress" for his wife of nearly seven years.

Hailey's career has been thriving in 2025, as she sold her beauty brand Rhode for a staggering $1 billion and landed her first solo Vogue cover in June - not to mention the joys of being a first-time mother to baby Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August last year. Unfortunately, though, "family issues have clouded her success," added the source.

The insider claimed: "Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her." A second source agreed, telling the publication: "Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He’s doing his best, but it’s tough."

The second source also alleged that the Biebers' marriage has very much been experiencing "ups and downs" in recent weeks as Hailey is "worried" about her husband, as "he hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern."

Justin's fans have expressed their worries about him in recent months, following his appearance at Coachella this year and his behaviour at a Rhode event in February. On social media, his posts have concerned fans, too - including his tribute to Hailey on her first Mother's Day which quickly went viral, as did his unusual message of support for her Vogue cover and his statement about "transactional relationships".

With all that in mind, it's believed that Justin and Hailey are not on the verge of breaking up despite the mounting speculation. The insider stated: "They don’t talk about divorce. Faith is a big part of their life. They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other." The second source said, "They’ll do anything to make it work."