Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially welcomed their first child together

Baby Bieber is officially here, with Hailey and Justin announcing the happy news that they had welcomed a baby boy this weekend, breaking the news on Instagram.

"Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," Justin posted to Instagram, alongside a sweet photograph of their new son's foot, which Hailey Bieber later shared to her Instagram Stories.

Unsurprisingly, the photograph has gone viral, raking in 10 million likes already, and heartfelt messages from a host of A-listers.

"I can't handle this little foot JACK BLUES," posted Kylie Jenner, while Donatella Versace commented: "Congratulations beauties!!!"

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) A photo posted by on

The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in May this year, breaking the news in a social media video of their vow renewal, with Bieber, 27, proudly displaying her baby bump on camera.

And while the couple has been married since 2018, the news came as a surprise to many fans, with both Hailey and Justin making it clear that they wanted to wait for the right time to start a family.

"Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," Justin explained to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020. "I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK. I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A source close to the couple opened up about the situation earlier this year, telling Us Weekly that the Rhodes founder in particular “didn’t want to rush” into having a baby.

“Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn't want to rush things after getting married,” the source explained. “She wanted to make sure they could enjoy their alone time together as a couple."

“They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” another source added via Entertainment Tonight.

“Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

Huge congratulations are in order for Hailey and Justin Bieber!