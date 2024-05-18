Hailey Bieber “didn’t want to rush having a baby” after getting married

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby together, with the couple announcing the exciting news last week.

The couple broke the news in a social media video of their vow renewal, with Bieber, 27, proudly displaying her baby bump on camera.

The couple originally tied the knot back in 2018, and while they have both spoken about wanting to start a family in the past, they have been clear about wanting to do so “when the time is right".

"Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," Justin Bieber explained to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020. "I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK. I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do.”

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey Bieber added in a conversation with The Sunday Times last year. “It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she later continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

A source close to the couple opened up about the situation this week, telling Us Weekly that the Rhodes founder in particular “didn’t want to rush” into having a baby.

“Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn't want to rush things after getting married,” the source explained. “She wanted to make sure they could enjoy their alone time together as a couple."

“They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” another source added via Entertainment Tonight.

“Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

We will continue to update this story.