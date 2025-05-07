J-Lo had a very understandable reason for skipping the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez kind of went from 100 to 0 there with the Met Gala.

Last year, the multi-hyphenate star was a co-chair for the event, and this year she was a complete no-show.

While of course it's her prerogative to skip any event she likes, fans were understandably curious as to why she chose not to attend.

Unfortunately, we don't have exact details as to what J-Lo was up to on the first Monday of May, but the headline is that she's generally very busy.

As Cosmopolitan reports, the "Jenny From the Block" singer is hard at work on her upcoming film Office Romance, a really exciting rom-com in which she stars opposite Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso. Jen is also a producer on the project.

And something else that's keeping the actress busy? She's preparing to host the American Music Awards on 26 May. So, yeah, that's kind of a lot.

Whether or not this had anything to do with her absence, the Met Gala may also come with some slightly sour memories for Jennifer. The 2024 event marked the first time rumours of her impending divorce from Ben Affleck surfaced — as she attended the event solo despite being a co-chair for it.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After months of speculation, Jen finally filed for divorce on 20 August, 2024, listing her official date of separation from Ben as 26 April — just days before the Met Gala.

But Jennifer didn't give us nothing to work with this past Monday: She generously shared some gorgeous selfies showing her in some cute forest green and grey workout gear — plus her signature pilot sunglasses and big hoop earrings.

She captioned the photos with the inspirational words: "Push today so you glow tomorrow…"

Predictably, fans kind of lost their minds over the photos.

"BODY IS BODYING!!!" wrote one person.

"Always stunning!" said someone else.

"YOU ARE EVERYTHING!" added another.

We love to see a faithful fanbase.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on