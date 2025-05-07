J-Lo had a very understandable reason for skipping the Met Gala

Fair enough

Jennifer Lopez walks in the paddock as a guest of Ferrari during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lopez kind of went from 100 to 0 there with the Met Gala.

Last year, the multi-hyphenate star was a co-chair for the event, and this year she was a complete no-show.

While of course it's her prerogative to skip any event she likes, fans were understandably curious as to why she chose not to attend.

Unfortunately, we don't have exact details as to what J-Lo was up to on the first Monday of May, but the headline is that she's generally very busy.

As Cosmopolitan reports, the "Jenny From the Block" singer is hard at work on her upcoming film Office Romance, a really exciting rom-com in which she stars opposite Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso. Jen is also a producer on the project.

And something else that's keeping the actress busy? She's preparing to host the American Music Awards on 26 May. So, yeah, that's kind of a lot.

Whether or not this had anything to do with her absence, the Met Gala may also come with some slightly sour memories for Jennifer. The 2024 event marked the first time rumours of her impending divorce from Ben Affleck surfaced — as she attended the event solo despite being a co-chair for it.

After months of speculation, Jen finally filed for divorce on 20 August, 2024, listing her official date of separation from Ben as 26 April — just days before the Met Gala.

But Jennifer didn't give us nothing to work with this past Monday: She generously shared some gorgeous selfies showing her in some cute forest green and grey workout gear — plus her signature pilot sunglasses and big hoop earrings.

She captioned the photos with the inspirational words: "Push today so you glow tomorrow…"

Predictably, fans kind of lost their minds over the photos.

"BODY IS BODYING!!!" wrote one person.

"Always stunning!" said someone else.

"YOU ARE EVERYTHING!" added another.

We love to see a faithful fanbase.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸