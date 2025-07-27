The Wales Family Has Sent a Powerful Message to The Lionesses Ahead of the Euro 2025 Final

Today marks the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final, with the highly-anticipated match seeing England play Spain, in Bassel, Switzerland.

The 2025 Women's Euros is set to be the most watched edition ever, and with England's Lionesses being defending champions, the online support has reached its peak.

Among those paying tribute to The Lionesses and their manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the match was of course royalty, with the Wales family posting a rare message of support to social media.

"Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow," read a post by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday. "The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on!"

The Prince of Wales will also be supporting The Lionesses in person, with Kensington Palace confirming that he would be attending the Women's Euros final in Switzerland as patron of the Football Association.

And joining him in the stands will be Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, as their countries go head to head.

It is not yet known if Prince William will be joined by Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But with the young royals currently on their summer holidays, it is certainly a realistic possibility. And given the Wales children's love of the sport, sources believe that it would be a fitting opportunity for a public appearance. Particularly for Princess Charlotte, with the 10-year-old known to be a fan of The Lionesses, even recording a video message of support to wish them luck ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final kicks off on Sunday at 5pm BST, and will be available to watch on ITV and BBC, as well as on ITVX and BBC iPlayer.