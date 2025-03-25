Ben Affleck admits he felt 'embarrassed' and 'vulnerable' discussing J-Lo divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce made headlines last summer as they confirmed they were separating after two years of marriage. The pair had faced split rumours for a number of months, and while insiders claimed that J-Lo 'didn't want' to divorce the actor, there were also reports that the former couple had 'lingering doubts' over the separation.

Although J-Lo has opened up about the split - calling it 'lonely, unfamiliar, scary' - Ben has declined to speak about it publicly. However, in a candid interview with British GQ, the actor explained why he stayed quiet in the wake of their break-up. He told the publication: "There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue... there is no, 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

He added: "And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable."

Ben also discussed his involvement with J-Lo's 2024 film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which documents her pursuit of love. At the time, Ben touched of their differing viewpoints when it comes to what they share publicly and privately, saying: "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did.... I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' And then I sort of realised it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.'"

In his interview with British GQ, Ben elaborated on those quotes, stating: "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting'. Because how do you reconcile that? Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."