Orlando Bloom Shares Cryptic Message About ‘New Beginnings’ Following Katy Perry Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship after nine years. Sources have claimed to multiple publications that the pair separated after "growing apart", adding that the former couple are "not living the same lives anymore". Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 and got engaged 2019 following a brief split. They later welcomed their first child together, four year old daughter, Daisy Dove.

However, in recent weeks, speculation over their break-up has been steadily mounting, with insiders claiming that the critical reception of Katy's latest album 143, as well as their differing views on her recent Blue Origin trip, contributed to their decision to separate. Last week, Orlando attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' wedding alone, and Katy has been spotted without her engagement ring.

Despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship, neither Katy nor Orlando have addressed the rumours publicly. The pair have remained tight-lipped, although eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the Lord of the Rings star has liked Katy's social media posts in the last week. But on Monday, Orlando shared several quotes on Instagram about 'new beginnings' and 'courage'.

Taking to Instagram stories, he shared a post from the Tao Meditations account which reads: "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most." A second quote, shared afterwards, read: "Daily Encouragement by Daisaku Ikeda… The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

While one insider has claimed that Katy and Orlando were postponing a public break-up because "they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter" (per The Sun), another source told the Daily Mail that the pair haven't split, but are instead working through a "rough patch". They claimed: "They know they must fix things, and they both want to figure it out. They haven't been able to sit down and work on some of their issues. A break-up isn’t imminent, but they both know that they should focus on their relationship before it does become too late."

