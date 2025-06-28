The Real Reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Never Got Married

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly separated, with multiple sources alleging that the couple has ended their nine-year relationship.

The A-list couple, who has been engaged since 2019, and share daughter Daisy Dove, has long been the subject of break up rumours, with reports of tension over the past year.

According to sources, the couple has "grown apart" and are not "living the same lives anymore", with insiders reporting that the reception of Perry's 143 album and the couple's opposing views on her recent Blue Origin flight contributed to the split.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source recently explained of their alleged beak up to Us Weekly. "It’s not contentious at the moment."

Going on to address the fact that the couple had not yet tied the knot, the source continued: "Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

It was reported that Bloom and Perry had previously been intending to wed in the coming year, with the A-list couple engaged since 2019.

However, news resurfaced this week that the couple did initially plan to wed shortly after their 2019 engagement, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They were looking forward to marrying fast after getting engaged and then COVID got in the way," a source recently reported to the Daily Mail.

"[When] they got engaged, she was expecting, so everything came fast, and she was looking forward to heading down the aisle pregnant," the source continued. "It was actually something she wanted to happen. But with the unknown of COVID and travel restrictions, they had to postpone their nuptials."

And in the years since, the source reported, Bloom and Perry's busy schedules had got in the way.

"As time passed, she released new music, set up for a tour, left American Idol all while juggling being a new mom," the source reported. "There just wasn't anytime to put a wedding together. The chances of breaking up were more likely than getting married."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have not yet commented on the reports of their separation.

We will continue to update this story.