J-Lo 'didn't want' to divorce Ben Affleck but felt she 'had no choice'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed they had separated this summer after months of divorce speculation. Despite appearing to put on a united front amidst the split rumours, J-Lo filed for divorce in August, on their second wedding anniversary. While J-Lo was said to be feeling 'humiliated' by their separation, Ben had spoken about their 'incompatibility' earlier this year, and the pair were said to have very different feelings about the end of their marriage.

According to a new report in PEOPLE magazine, this has been 'one of the hardest years' for J-Lo, and she was 'very upset' about their decision to go their separate ways. A source told the publication: "She didn't want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben... She was very upset about it."

The insider continued: "But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now."

They also added that she's 'grateful' for the memories they shared, but is now 'focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids'.

J-Lo spoke about her divorce for the first time during a chat with Interview magazine, which was published last week. As well as touching on the 'hurtful' comments that have been made about her in recent months, she explained that she has 'no regrets' when it comes to rekindling her relationship with Ben. She said: "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

Well, that's that!