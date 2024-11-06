Ben Affleck made a surprising comment about J-Lo for the first time since their divorce
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in the summer, two years after their lavish wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas, Nevada and Savannah, Georgia. The former couple, who reunited in 2021 after almost twenty years, were at the centre of split speculation for months but remained quiet about their relationship until they officially announced their divorce in August, when J-Lo filed to end their marriage on their second wedding anniversary.
Throughout their relationship, J-Lo had spoken openly about her love for Ben - sharing music dedicated to him, and often lamenting on their 'second chance' in interviews. However, Ben's comments about their 'incompatibility' resurfaced in the wake of their divorce, and it was reported that they had 'different feelings' about the breakup.
Although J-Lo has spoken about the impact of 'hurtful comments' since their separation, Ben has remained tight-lipped about his ex-wife. But the actor has now spoken publicly about Jennifer for the first time, and it appears that things remain amicable between the pair. When Entertainment Tonight asked about J-Lo's performance in her new film Unstoppable - which he also produced - Ben simply said: "Jennifer is spectacular."
J-Lo broke her silence in September when she posted a series of inspirational quotes and selfies on Instagram, captioned: "Oh, it was a summer." Then, in a feature for Interview magazine last month, she spoke about embracing single life after the breakdown of her fourth marriage. She said: "Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f***ing do when it’s just me flying on my own… what if I’m just free?
"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
Well, that's that!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
