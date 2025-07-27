Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly Set for a Major Relationship Change

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And since news broke that the Maestro star and fashion model were dating, the buzz around them has only intensified.

The A-list couple has been together since October 2023. And while both Cooper and Hadid refrain from talking publicly about their personal life, insiders have reported that their relationship is set to change, and soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sources via Page Six, Cooper "is considering marriage and kids with Gigi," alleging that "he might pop the question in the next couple of months."

"They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids," the source added, with both Hadid and Cooper having children from previous relationships. Hadid shares four-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, and Cooper co-parents daughter Lea, 8, with former partner Irina Shayk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper and Hadid have not responded to the reports. But the model did make a rare comment about their relationship in a recent interview with Vogue, confirming that it is "very romantic and happy".

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she explained to the publication about their personal life. "And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky.

"I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief," she added, praising the positive impact Cooper has had on her career. "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.