J-Lo and Ben Affleck have just bought this $60 million mansion with 24 bathrooms, a full hair salon and massage rooms

After months of painstaking house hunting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found their dream home, and all for the modest sum of $60 million. After all, who doesn't have that kind of money lying around, right? Not to mention the two apparently paid for it in cash!!!

Jokes aside, the couple's new home seriously means business. Located on Beverly Hills' exclusive Wallingford Drive, the home (which TMZ first reported the pair had bought) features 12 bedrooms plus a two-bedroom guard house, and 24 bathrooms (just in case someone was taking too long in all 23 of the others...).

If you think that's all, think again. The estate also comes with an indoor sporting complex, including basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, and a sports lounge. There's also a 12-car garage, and enough parking for 80 cars, plus "a cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge and a spa with a hair and nail salon, and a sauna and massage room," per TMZ. Obviously, there's also a ginormous swimming pool in the garden.

Just hours after TMZ first broke the news of the Afflecks' acquisition, they also published photos showing that the famous couple have already started to move in their belongings and make the house their own.

The move comes after Ben and Jen spent two years struggling to find the right house for them and their respective children.

In April of last year, the two were reportedly eyeing up a $165 million home (so the one they bought was basically a bargain in comparison). However, by March of this year, TMZ reported that the spouses had fallen out of escrow on a house, making it the third that they were considering buying before pulling out in the space of just a few months.

Well, we're glad they finally figured this home-buying thing out! Congratulations to the couple on their impressive new home.