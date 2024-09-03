Ben Affleck and J-Lo have very different feelings about their divorce, apparently

After months of split rumours, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. The couple found themselves at the centre of break-up rumours in May when J-Lo attended the Met Gala without her husband, and despite their attempts to squash speculation by being photographed wearing their wedding rings, they ultimately confirmed they have gone their separate ways. In the legal documents, J-Lo has listed their separation date as 26th April 2024.

Ahead of their divorce, Ben had spoken about their incompatibility but J-Lo was reported to be 'furious and humiliated' by the split just months after the release of her joint film and album This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which was widely interpreted as a tribute to Ben and their relationship. While Ben has remained quiet about their break-up, J-Lo shared a selection of photos on Instagram last weekend with one image of a t-shirt which reads: "She's in bloom and unbothered / out of reach and at peace." The caption for the photo carousel simply reads: "Oh, it was a summer."

According to People, the pair are handling the break-up in different ways. A source told the publication that Ben is 'doing well' and 'slowly moving into his new home', adding: "He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives."

Another source added that while J-Lo is looking 'forward' and feels 'fortunate', she is finding things 'difficult' and there remains some 'bitterness'. They claimed: "She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids... [she] always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."

In an article published by the magazine last week, a separate source claimed: "It’s really hit her hard. She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben."