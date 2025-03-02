To the surprise of many, I hate fake tanning. There are few beauty steps I find more tedious and high maintenance, so I had pretty much sworn off tanning (even the very best fake tans on the market) for good a few years ago. However, I can't deny how much better I feel when my face has an added glow, and there's one product in particular that I gladly compromise my fake tan aversion for: the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist.

Fake tan for your face can be extremely hit-and-miss. If, like me, you prefer not to tan your whole body, you need a face product that will provide a noticeable glow without the dreaded orange line. You also need a product that suits your skin type, that won't clog pores or cause nasty breakouts with every use. Well, the St. Tropez mist ticks every single one of these boxes.

What makes the best fake tan is up for debate, but this affordable mist is easily one of the most iconic products in the tanning world—and as someone who has little to no interest in fake tan, you can trust me when I say it's comparable to liquid gold in my universe. Here's why I love it.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist £24 at Lookfantastic

How do you use St. Tropez face mist?

The thing that makes me adore this product, and actually want to use it regularly, is how effortless it is. All you have to do is spray the clear formula over your face, neck and décolletage. That's it. I tend to use it in the evenings after cleansing and the rest of my skincare routine, but it can be used under, over or instead of make-up too. Spritz whenever suits you, leave to dry for a few seconds and then carry on with your day—no streaks or transfer in sight.

How long does St. Tropez face tan mist last?

In my experience, the St. Tropez self-tan mist lasts for a few days if not topped up. The morning after application my face is noticeably bronzed, whilst on the second and third days there is definitely a residual glow but it's less intense. However, if you want to keep the golden tan strong, you can apply the mist every day or every other day for longevity.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist: My review

I won't bore you with a full essay about my adoration for this product (though I easily could). The reason it's so great is its simplicity—you can spray it any time of day, no matter what's already on your skin, and it delivers just the right sun-kissed glow that will be mistaken for the real deal. No more effort required.

But it is worth knowing why I rate it so much, and what sets it apart from the best instant tans or best gradual tanners. Firstly, it doesn't need to be blended in, which is the biggest selling point for me. I was sceptical at first, expecting to wake up with orange dots all over my face where the mist settled, but it always comes out miraculously even. My biggest pet peeve with tanning is the time spent applying and blending, which this product totally cuts out.

Secondly, it doesn't irritate my acne-prone skin. The mist itself is infused with hyaluronic acid and is non-pore clogging, meaning it never breaks me out or causes any irritation. It's also a huge plus that I can do my regular nighttime skincare routine and then apply the tanning mist afterwards, rather than having to sacrifice my skincare to get an even glow from a different type of face tanner.

The third (and arguably most important) factor that makes this one of the very few tanning products I actually want to use is that it provides the perfect bronzed colour for my skin. It is most comparable to how my skin looks by the end of summer when I've got a few holidays under my belt, meaning it has a natural finish that is still noticeable compared to my skin tone without it.

That being said, the main downfall is that it only comes in one shade, so it isn't the most universal product. But if you have a fair to medium skin tone and you're after a natural tan, it doesn't get much better than this mist.