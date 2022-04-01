The wonderful thing about fake tan is that it holds this incredible transformative power. Once applied, it can boost your confidence levels and make you feel incredible. The trouble is, that some formulas take a bit of time to develop. For those moments when you need an immediate mood-lifting hit, the best instant tan is the perfect go-to.
Within seconds you can give your envelope your body in bronze goodness. It’s the ideal accompaniment for nights out when only certain parts of your body are on show and for unexpected days of heat in March (I know we were all reaching for our best fake tan a couple of weeks ago).
How to use instant tan
The key thing to remember about an instant tan is that it’s a little bit like Cinderella’s ballgown. It looks good, but for a limited time. (If you’re after a long-lasting tan, you want to opt for something like best gradual tan.)
Be sure to exfoliate ahead of tanning, like you would you normal tan. Apply it either with your hands or a mitt, depending on the formula. Then simply wash it off at the end of the day in the shower.
The best instant tan is a little bottle of confidence and we wouldn’t be seen without ours.
Here’s the Marie Claire edit of the best instant tan on the market:
Vita Liberata Body Blur | £30 | Lookfantastic
Best for overall results
This is like an Instagram filter in a bottle. Skin looks bronzed, smooth and more even. It’s tempting to use a lot of it, but a little goes a long way. We recommend using a mitt for application for a streak-free look. There are five shades to choose from and we promise you won’t be disappointed.
Rimmel Sunshimmer Water Resistant Wash Off Instant Tan, £6.99 | Lookfantastic
Best affordable instant tan
Rimmel’s iconic instant tan comes in two finishes – shimmer and matte – and three shades – light, medium and dark. So no matter your preference or skin tone, you’ll find your match.
Tanologist Instant Tan Lotion, £11.99 | Lookfantastic
Best for a night out
This creamy formula goes on like your everyday body cream, it’s fast-absorbing, meaning it’s transfer-proof. It’s also sweat and water-resistant, making it ideal for a night of dancing til dawn.
Isle Of Paradise Disco Tan, £14.95 | Lookfantastic
Best for everyday
Isle of Paradise is a consistently good tan brand. We cannot get enough of its tanning drops and we love its instant tanner too for giving a healthy natural-looking glow. You can easily wash it off, but it can also be built up over the days for a deeper colour.
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Lotion, £13.95 | Feeluninque
Best for evening out skin tone
Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs spray was huge in the 00s. Every university dorm room had one. But the spray was a little tricky to use. The lotion on the other hand makes for easier application and steak-freak results.
This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle, £38 | This Works
Best for pale skin
This body serum is aimed at the legs but works beautifully on the whole body. It has a light caramel colour to it, making it perfect for those with fair complexions. Great for everyday hydration too.