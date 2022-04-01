Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The wonderful thing about fake tan is that it holds this incredible transformative power. Once applied, it can boost your confidence levels and make you feel incredible. The trouble is, that some formulas take a bit of time to develop. For those moments when you need an immediate mood-lifting hit, the best instant tan is the perfect go-to.

Within seconds you can give your envelope your body in bronze goodness. It’s the ideal accompaniment for nights out when only certain parts of your body are on show and for unexpected days of heat in March (I know we were all reaching for our best fake tan a couple of weeks ago).

How to use instant tan

The key thing to remember about an instant tan is that it’s a little bit like Cinderella’s ballgown. It looks good, but for a limited time. (If you’re after a long-lasting tan, you want to opt for something like best gradual tan.)

Be sure to exfoliate ahead of tanning, like you would you normal tan. Apply it either with your hands or a mitt, depending on the formula. Then simply wash it off at the end of the day in the shower.

The best instant tan is a little bottle of confidence and we wouldn’t be seen without ours.

Here’s the Marie Claire edit of the best instant tan on the market:

Vita Liberata Body Blur | £30 | Lookfantastic

Best for overall results

This is like an Instagram filter in a bottle. Skin looks bronzed, smooth and more even. It’s tempting to use a lot of it, but a little goes a long way. We recommend using a mitt for application for a streak-free look. There are five shades to choose from and we promise you won’t be disappointed. View Deal

Rimmel Sunshimmer Water Resistant Wash Off Instant Tan, £6.99 | Lookfantastic

Best affordable instant tan

Rimmel’s iconic instant tan comes in two finishes – shimmer and matte – and three shades – light, medium and dark. So no matter your preference or skin tone, you’ll find your match. View Deal

Tanologist Instant Tan Lotion, £11.99 | Lookfantastic

Best for a night out

This creamy formula goes on like your everyday body cream, it’s fast-absorbing, meaning it’s transfer-proof. It’s also sweat and water-resistant, making it ideal for a night of dancing til dawn. View Deal

Isle Of Paradise Disco Tan, £14.95 | Lookfantastic

Best for everyday

Isle of Paradise is a consistently good tan brand. We cannot get enough of its tanning drops and we love its instant tanner too for giving a healthy natural-looking glow. You can easily wash it off, but it can also be built up over the days for a deeper colour. View Deal

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Lotion, £13.95 | Feeluninque

Best for evening out skin tone

Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs spray was huge in the 00s. Every university dorm room had one. But the spray was a little tricky to use. The lotion on the other hand makes for easier application and steak-freak results. View Deal