Never Worry About Sunburn Again: The Smart SPF and UV Stickers That Know What Your Skin Needs

Think back ten years, and you'll realise just how far sun protection has come. Not only has our awareness shifted, the way we use SPF has come on leaps and bounds. It is now quite normal to own an SPF 'wardrobe,' with varying formulas and types of products for different seasons, occasions and areas of the body. But that's not all that's changed.

"Sun care technology has come a very long way. Modern sunscreens are not only more technologically more advanced, providing more sophisticated multi-pronged protection, but cosmetic scientists have also developed more improved formulation techniques," says Dr Beibei Du-Harpur, Expert Dermatologist at Simple. "This means that sunscreens are more enjoyable to apply, with ingredients suitable for sensitive skin, whilst providing more holistic protection for the skin."

A post shared by BEAME (@beamespf) A photo posted by on

And it's not just that SPF formulations are becoming more skin-friendly and affordable for the masses, according to Eniye Okah, Founder of BEAME, who says that the future of suncare is looking bright. "There’s a shift happening; SPF is becoming more about lifestyle than obligation," she begins.

"We’re seeing innovation around formats, sensors, wearable tech, and even mood-focused SPF that speaks to emotional wellbeing. The future of SPF isn’t just about protection; it’s about making sun care feel good, look good, and fit into your day seamlessly."

The following five SPF developments—from UV stickers to personalised SPF—are perfect examples of this shift.

5 new SPF developments to get excited about

1. Personalised SPF

We're no longer living in a world of 'one size fits all' when it comes to SPF, particularly when referencing skin type. Brands such as Skin + Me are capitalising on our need for more bespoke offerings that actually work with our skin, not against it. Case in point? The brand's newest 'personalised' formulations.

"The personalisation in our Daily Moisturiser with SPF50 stems from the consideration of skin types that vary person to person. We have developed 3 formulations that cover dry/normal skin, oily/combination skin and sensitive skin, each with evidence-based active ingredients that work alongside the UV filter system to ensure broad spectrum SPF 50 with additional benefits that work with your skin type," explains Skin + Me’s Head of Medical, Dr Jason Thomson.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps even more impressively, the brand is addressing one of the biggest SPF concerns: not applying enough. The brand's patented doser packaging dispenses the correct 'dose' (2mg/cm2) for every application of the face, meaning you never go short.

"No other sunscreen product on the market uses this innovative approach to dose sunscreen," says Jason. "We wanted to solve the problem of under-dosing and to do this we ran a study to measure the size of the human face—using 3D scanning technology which is highly accurate—in a group of people that reflects the population of the UK. Based on this study we worked out the dose of SPF that will ensure 95% of people will have the correct dose." Smart stuff.

2. Specific sun protection for teens

Bare Addiction Daily Defence Moisturiser SPF30 £14.95 at Bare Addiction

Along with 'under-dosing,' one of the biggest challenges with SPF lies within the teen/tween audience: whether applying themselves or being chased around by a parent, suncare is rarely a priority for this age group. And given that few formulations are specifically designed for skin of this tender age, it's really no wonder.

Brands like Bare Addiction are specifically creating sun protection for skin that's often oil and acne-prone, as well as still very delicate. The brand's Daily Defence Moisturiser SPF30 uses ingredients like niacinamide and Indian Ginseng Root to calm, control excess oil and prevent spot-causing bacteria. It also has a matte finish and protects against UV rays, pollution and blue light.

3. UV Stickers

BEAME Under The Spotlight UV Detection Stickers £10 at BEAME

This one has the potential to totally change the sun protection game. BEAME, the brand founded by Okah, is becoming best known for its UV stickers, which address another major SPF issue: lack of reapplication.

"The stickers change colour in real time based on UV exposure and the effectiveness of your SPF. When your protection wears off, the sticker fades, giving you a visible, science-backed cue to reapply. No guesswork, no guilt trips, just smart, simple suncare," she explains. "One of the biggest gaps in sun protection is reapplication. Most people apply SPF once and forget about it. Our stickers are a gentle nudge, a daily reminder to reapply and actually use the SPF you carry around."

Reminiscent of Starface's beloved bright pimple patches, BEAME's stickers are fun and cute to look at, too. Okah promises these are unlike anything else on the market, and as a beauty editor, I have to agree.

4. Increasingly affordable formulations

SPF has become worryingly pricey: this is a fact many of us can no longer deny. Particularly for those who want to use a 'beauty brand' formulation, you can be paying dozens of pounds for a small-ish tube for the face, and that's before you've even addressed other parts of your body.

The problem here of course is how vital SPF is: while I'd advocate for spending more on it if it means you have a product you'll actually use, it's also essential to find one you can afford so continued wear is guaranteed. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, putting money aside for a spenny SPF isn't exactly at the top of most of our priority lists.

Luckily, things are changing. Brands such as Simple are introducing truly effective sun care options for less than £10—and they don't scrimp on quality or skin-friendly ingredients. In fact, the brand's latest Invisible UV Fluid is surprisingly smart. "Simple’s Invisible UV Shield SPF50 combines bio-mimetic antioxidant precursors to supercharge SPF and sun protection. This means that skin is able to be more resilient to UV damage and its downstream effects, which promote inflammation and ageing," explains Dr Du-Harpur.

The brand is also particularly proud of its 'invisible' finish, which they say is suitable for every skin tone. White cast left on the skin? That's a thing of the past with Simple.

5. The continuation of tints reigning supreme

Tinted SPFs have positively exploded in popularity in the past year—and this shows no signs of slowly down in future. Bridging the gap between sun protection, skincare and makeup, tints are perhaps the most versatile, cost-effective way to wear your sun protection.

Everyone has done it now, with notable brands such as Fenty, Beauty of Joseon, Merit and Ultra Violette all producing bestselling offerings. The latest product to set your calendars for this summer? Jones Road's Beauty Everyday Sunscreen, which comes in four flattering sheer tints (as well as an untinted version). Touted as the perfect base for makeup, the lightweight product uses zinc oxide for physical SPF protection.