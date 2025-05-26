There's one thing on every beauty editor's minds and lips at the moment—SPF. It makes sense given the recent change in weather, but it's safe to say that our benchmarks for a good sunscreen are ever rising. Gone are the days of slapping your supermarket own brand suncream over your face too; now it's all about the optimum facial formula.

I'm somewhat of a beauty hoarder, and I've been trying to break the habit by going as minimal as possible with my skincare. However, there's one thing I will never say no to, and that's facial SPF. Yes, I've tried countless wonderful formulas over the years, from the best SPF moisturisers to the best sun cream for your body, but I will never stop looking for the next best thing.

Parisian brand Filorga has recently entered my sphere, and I was suitably intrigued by the SPF 50 and UVA/UVB protection, as well as the range of active ingredients that work to strengthen the skin's repair process, reduce pigmentation spots, and firm the skin in one. Many of the best facial sunscreens don't include many skincare benefits besides the obvious, so I was all ears.

After using this formula for the last few weeks, I think I may have found one of my favourite launches for the summer. Non-greasy, lightweight, suitable for sensitive skin and free from a white cast, it ticks every box.

My love for extra shiny skin has been very well documented; I love rich creams, dewy foundations and glowy cheek colour that reflects light. Typically this means that I don't mind skincare products that are on the oilier side, but I've been finding that I need something a little more matte for daytime wear to ensure that my makeup doesn't slide off my face as soon as I leave the house. And yes, despite my resistance to believe it, there is such a thing as too much shine sometimes.

Then there's the case of applying makeup. I still haven't learnt my lesson that I need to let my suncream of choice sink in before layering on the base products. However, waiting for my skincare to fully dry down before applying my makeup just isn't realistic every. day (especially when I'm rushing to the office), so having a reliable SPF that I know I can apply my foundation directly on top of is a total game-changer.

If you're one for matte skin or you like a hydrating but non-greasy base, you will love this formula. It applies without any tugging thanks to the fluid texture, and it absorbs extremely quickly without endless rubbing in. Its hydrating ingredients means it doesn't leave the skin feeling parched or tight, but it's virtually invisible on the skin.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the good news is it layers well with my dewier foundations if that's still the look I'm after, as it creates a perfect base for any type of makeup. Plus, it's made from 71% ingredients of natural origin, silicone-free, paraben-free, water-resistant and reef-safe, so it can come with you pretty much anywhere.

I've been sticking to the facial version of this suncream as it's the ideal size for my makeup bag, but the range also includes a face and body formula (brilliant if you're travelling and don't want to pack several different bottles of SPF) and an after-sun tan boosting gel, designed to soothe and moisturise the skin whilst enhancing your natural tan.

Shop the rest of the range

Filorga UV-CELLULAR PROTECT FACE & BODY - Anti-Ageing Sunscreen £38.50 at Filorga This face and body formula has the same skincare benefits as the facial version, but with a gorgeous summery scent too. It's gentle enough to use anywhere and won't clog the skin. Filorga UV-CELLULAR PROTECT AFTER SUN - After-Sun Tan Boosting Gel £33.50 at Filorga If you often find your skin is tight and dry after a day in the sun, this non-sticky gel is a great antidote. It has a dual tan-activating mechanism that stimulates the natural synthesis of melanin for a boosted tan, and it cools and soothes at the same time. However, be aware that it does not have UV filters and won't protect against the sun.