This iconic beauty buy launched 10 years ago—and it's probably my most repurchased product as a beauty editor

Maybe it’s just me, but it’s kind of hard to believe that Garnier Micellar Water launched 10 years ago this year. It’s one of my most—if not the most—repurchased products to use within my skincare routine and I pretty much always have a bottle of it on the go, because it's one of the best cleansers on the market. The pink-capped bottle is a best-selling beauty icon.

If you’ve never used micellar water before or aren’t quite sure how it works, it’s named after the tiny particles used in the formula called micelles that give it its cleansing powers. These attract oil, dirt, etc to remove them from the skin.

Micellar water has long been used a go-to for make-up artists on shoots and backstage at fashion week when quick make-up removal is required. One of my fellow beauty editors even told me recently that she relies on it for getting stains out of furniture. I’d hazard a guess that it’s responsible for weaning a lot of people off make-up wipes, too.

Garnier Micellar Water £9.99 at Lookfantastic The original, the classic. There are two sizes to choose from; 400 and 700ml. I always opt for the larger, as it's only £1 more.

Garnier’s formula also contains moisturising glycerin, one of just seven ingredients, and according to the brand, it’s also the only micellar water to be recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK due to its suitability for sensitive skin.

Since the first formula designed for sensitive skin launched all the way back in 2013, there have been 10 other versions, ranging from rose to vitamin C, to aloe and charcoal-infused formulas. I’ve tried some of them but, for me, none of them have knocked the original off the top spot.

Within my skincare routine I use it to soak off mascara and remove heavier make-up (it keeps my face cloths cleaner when using my cleanser), as well as as a general make-up remover. It's nice and gentle and dissolves make-up easily without the need for rubbing—which is particularly important around the delicate eye area.

Don’t get me wrong, there are micellar waters from other brands that I like, which work really well, but because Garnier’s is so affordable and fuss-free, it’s the one that I always go back to. It’s simple, effective and great value, with the bumper bottle lasting ages.