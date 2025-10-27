These 8 Best Blackhead Removers Guarantee Clearer, Smoother Skin Without Irritation

Although they can be particularly satisfying to squeeze, blackheads are some of the most pesky types of spots to get rid of—which is when the best blackhead removers become essential.

Tweaks for adult acne can certainly make a difference if you suffer with different types of breakouts, but if you're targeting blackheads in particular, there are a few specific ingredients you'll want to add to your skincare routine for optimum results.

From the best exfoliators to gentler peels, these are the products that guarantee results and get the expert seal of approval from dermatologists and skincare experts.

Why do we get blackheads?

"Blackheads are small plugs that form in the exit to the hair follicle (the pore)," says Dr Mervyn Patterson, cosmetic dermatologist at Woodford Medical. "Normally, cells lining the entrance to the follicle gradually move upwards and outwards onto the skin surface as a constant natural procession.

"With blackheads, this movement is slowed causing a build-up of cells in the neck of the hair follicle. It is these cells combined with sebum that cause the plug in the follicle."

So how come some of us get far more blackheads than others? "It all boils down to genetics, skin type and how much sebum you produce," Nicolas Travis, founder of Allies of Skin tells us. So if you have oily skin, you're more likely to have blackheads.

Whiteheads vs blackheads - the difference

"Both whiteheads and blackheads occur the same way; when your pores are clogged with dead skin cells and sebum," explains Travis. "The difference is that the pores with whiteheads remain closed, while the pores of blackheads are stretched open, exposed to air and oxidise, culminating in the noticeable dark greyish hue."

Does this difference mean that they need to be treated differently? "No, they can be treated the same way," Travis confirms.

How to get rid of blackheads on your face

Regular cleansing and exfoliation are key to minimising the number of blackheads, but be sure not to overdo it. Dr Patterson warns: "Skin is not like a frying pan dotted with debris that can just be scrubbed clean."

"The most important rule is not to over-exfoliate as this can strip the skin barrier," agrees consultant dermatologist Justine Hextall. "Pale, flushed and drier skin is often more sensitive and should only be exfoliated once a week if necessary; very oily skin, on the other hand, is often more robust and can be exfoliated a couple of times a week."

So when should it be done? "Night time is prime time for exfoliation as it will prep the skin ready for any night creams to penetrate and treat," she adds.

"After exfoliating, I recommend using a gentle wash or cleanser to remove any traces of exfoliation before applying leave-on products to the skin."

"Salicylic acid, retinol and AHAs (mandelic and glycolic acid are particularly effective) are great for loosening the gunk stuck in your pores," Travis adds. "In the case of salicylic acid, this has the ability to penetrate deeper into your pores to clear out whatever is stuck."