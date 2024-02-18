Curating an efficacious skincare routine can feel like an overwhelming task, even as a beauty editor with a wealth of experts on speed dial and access to some of the most rigorously tested skincare products in the business. After all, how do you really know if a product is going to work for you? Of course, the thing about beauty (and skincare in particular) is that it’s such a personal thing—what works for one person’s skin type might not work for another. However, that doesn’t stop me from wanting to know the ins and outs of someone’s personal skincare routine, even if they have an entirely different skin type to mine. So what could be better than getting a deep dive into the genuine skincare routines of top skin experts? While I know what products skin experts approve of, I wanted to go one step further.

Ahead, I asked four skin pros—dermatologists, facialists and doctors—to share their expert skincare routines, morning through to night.

1. Dr Sharon Belmo

Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Sharon Belmo, is a leading UK skincare expert with over 13 years of experience in dermatology and a special interest in skin of colour. She runs her own private clinic, Dr Sharon Belmo Dermatology, on Harley Street.

(Image credit: @DRSHARONBELMO)

Dr Sharon Belmo's Morning Skincare Routine

Dr Belmo describes her skin as normal/dry and therefore her morning skincare routine centres around two key areas—hydration and protection.

"I wash my face with CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser which is an all-round nice, gentle cleanser. But twice a week I'll wash it with the NeoStrata Resurface Foaming Glycolic Wash, as glycolic acid is a great exfoliator for smoothing and brightening the skin," says Dr Belmo.

"Then I'll apply an antioxidant serum—either the Revision Skincare C+ Correcting Complex 30% or the Skinbetter Science Alto Defense Serum which are both excellent. For moisturiser, I use the Epionce Renewal Facial Lotion, which is very light but very moisturising as it contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid."

"Finally, sunscreen—I chance sunscreens a lot and have so many at home," says Dr Belmo. "At the moment I'm using Eucerin Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream SPF50 and the Colorescience mineral brush-on sunscreen to top-up throughout the day."

Dr Sharon Belmo's Evening Skincare Routine

Dr Belmo keeps things simple for her evening skincare routine, using the same CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for her PM cleanse most of the time. "However, if I'm wearing make-up then I'll use the Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash instead, as it has a nice mix of AHAs and BHAs and is great for smooth, bright skin," Dr Belmo explains. "I'll then moisturise with the Epionce Renewal Facial Cream in the winter as its richer in consistency. In the summer, I use the lotion which I use in my morning skincare routine."

2. Dr Alexis Granite

Dr Alexis Granite is a consultant dermatologist with almost 20 years of clinical experience in both the United States and United Kingdom. She is a leading expert in both dermatology and aesthetics.

(Image credit: Dr Alexis Granite)

Dr Alexis Granite's Morning Skincare Routine

"I have sensitive but also acne-prone skin—even at age 47," explains Dr Granite. "My skin is easily congested by very heavy or rich products so I seek out lightweight serums and moisturisers. However, I also like a bit of extra hydration, so I look for nourishing and moisture-boosting ingredients, too. I also suffer from melasma so am always on the lookout for products for pigmentation, including antioxidants," she says.

Dr Alexis Granite's Evening Skincare Routine

Dr Granite's evening routine is pared-back but efficacious, including a prescritpion tretinoin cream at 0.05% concentration and the same Tatcha serum from her morning routine to restore hydration levels—before boosting hydration with a cult moisturiser from Augustinus Bader.