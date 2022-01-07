Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Obsessed doesn't even cover it

I love cleansing my skin. It’s all part of my end-of-the-day ritual. I am a devout double cleanser and live for that feeling of removing the day from my face.

So, I am forever in search of the best cleanser. I have found some crackers in my time – CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser and Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (of course) are firm favourites.

The beauty of cleansers is that each one holds a different power. I like to have a thorough, high-achieving wardrobe of cleansers on my bathroom shelf that I can rely on for my skin’s every need.

At the moment, the cleanser that I turn to the most often is Decree Deep Cleanse.

Decree is the brain-child of Dr Anita Sturnham – Medical Director of skincare clinic Nuriss. She wanted to create an uncomplicated and results-driven skincare line and that’s exactly what’s she has achieved. On each product, it tells you whether it should be used in the morning or the evening, every day or weekly and there are detailed explanations of what the product does on the back.

I use this cleanser daily, always in the evening, and after I’ve removed the majority of my make-up with micellar water. I apply it to dry skin, work it into the skin (avoiding the eye area, because of its punchy ingredients) focusing particularly on areas where my pores are particularly clogged and I’m prone to breakouts. I then add water gradually, which turns it into a milk. After removing it with a muslin and then drying my face, I find it incredibly tricky to stop myself from stroking my face. No other cleanser has ever left my skin feeling as good as this. I am so glad that I found it.

