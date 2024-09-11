Get ready—you’re going to be seeing these NYFW street style beauty trends everywhere from now on

If you weren't aware, New York Fashion Week is coming to a close later today. The start of NYFW last weekend signalled the start of the SS25 fashion month, and with it a whole host of stylish influencers, celebrities and fashion industry insiders took to the streets of the city to take note of next season's biggest fashion and beauty trends. While their eyes were firmly on the catwalks, mine were on the streets and FROW’s themselves, keeping an eye out for the biggest and most inspiring fashion month beauty looks.

And, it is safe to say, the onlookers didn’t disappoint. When it comes to beauty, there have been plenty of looks we’ve come to know and love over recent weeks—from hair trends to nail trends. We have seen the viral boyfriend blush, as well as some more unexpected styles in the form of statement babydoll lashes and the return of the stretchy headband paired with poker-straight hair for a dose of 90s nostalgia.

The great thing about these looks is, while the catwalk beauty trends are made to stretch the imagination, the street style trends are incredibly wearable and easy to incorporate into your own beauty routine. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling for my round up of the best street style beauty trends as seen at NYFW SS25…

1. Bright red lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While red lips have come in all shades at NYFW, from berry to orange-red tones, there has been one hue in particular that takes top spot. Bright-red ruby shades were the go-to, worn with pared-back beauty looks to allow the lips do all the talking (both metaphorically and literally).

2. 90s headbands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This nostalgic hair trend was a favourite among the street style set with many opting for sleek, straight looks topped with an elasticated headband. For an ultra-smooth finish, apply a smoothing lotion or pomade before applying your headband to tame flyaways and give additional hold.

3. Glossy skin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading on from last season’s barely-there bases, this NYFW was all about glossy foundations in ultra-light finishes. To recreate the look, mix a few drops of a glowy, illuminating primer into a sheer skin tint for a natural-looking glass skin effect.

4. French mani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to nail trends, the classic french manicure reigned supreme in traditional pink and white colour ways, while chic neutrals tones of greige and white also made an appearance. While colours differed, however, there was one nail shape which crossed all: the almond, cementing itself as this season's chicest nail shape.

5. Slicked-back bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m a huge fan of a slicked-back bun, so I was very happy to see it was the cool girls' hairstyle of choice at NYFW. Worn low with a sleek centre part, the resulting look was clean, polished and put-together.

6. Babydoll lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While lashes are usually a less trend-led part of a make-up look, this season they came into their own. Babydoll inspired falsies and curled natural lashes were the way to go, topped with lengthening mascara for a sky-high finish.

7. Undone up-dos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other end of the hair spectrum from the neat centre-parted bun were the undone up-dos. Favoured by celebs like Camilla Cabello and influencer Xenia Adonts, tousled strands were bundled into loose knots and buns with face-framing pieces left out for a soft finish.

8. Boyfriend blush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blusher is bigger than ever right now, and there are so many different blusher trends to try. At NYFW, it was boyfriend blush I spotted on repeat, where colour is applied to the apples of the cheeks to give a ruddy, flushed look. For a natural-looking finish, apply a liquid or cream blush with your fingers, pushing the product into the skin as you go.

9. Turned-out ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I first spotted the turned-out ends trend following fashion month last season, and it’s a look that’s sticking around for this one, too. This season, however, it was slightly less sculpted, with the flicks falling more in line with a person's natural texture for a more relaxed look.