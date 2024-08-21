I just asked an expert—these are, without doubt, the best make-up looks for mature skin

Rather than shying away from make-up as we get older, I’m a huge believer that there’s no better time to embrace a new beauty look or re-visit a product you may have shied away from in the past. Yet, while there are definitely no hard and fast rules when it comes to the best make-up looks for mature skin, knowing which styles and looks are the most flattering can ensure you get the most out of your beauty look. So, whether you’ve got a big event coming up, feel stuck in a make-up rut and are in need of a refresh or are wondering which make-up trends are best suited for mature skin, you’ve come to the right place.

To find out the best make-up looks for mature skin, I turned to an expert, make-up artist Mira Parmar. Alongside her favourite make-up looks for mature skin, she also shared her tips and tricks for flawless application as well as her favourite products best suited for mature skin, from hydrating foundations to long-lasting lipsticks that don't bleed into fine lines and wrinkles. Her biggest piece of advice, however, is don’t feel constricted by any tips. “Make-up is expression,” she told me. “It should be embraced by any age, gender, skin colour and skin tone. So, just go for it—there are no rules in make-up.” However, if you feel like you could benefit from some inspiration, just keep scrolling for the best make-up looks for mature skin...

Make-up inspiration for mature skin

1. Peachy Tones

A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury) A photo posted by on

Peachy tones are incredibly flattering on mature skin as they offer a soft wash of colour that will make your complexion look bright and radiant. Follow Salma’s lead and use similar peach tones on the eyes, cheeks and lips for a coordinated feel.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip and Cheek Tint in Sun-blushed Glow £30 at Sephora Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix and Match eyeshadow palette in Peach £24 at Sephora

2. Shimmer lids

A post shared by Lisa Eldridge (@lisaeldridgemakeup) A photo posted by on

Don’t assume you need to avoid shimmery eyeshadows as you get older, a liquid formula will stay crease-free while also giving a pretty wash of colour. Be sure to apply a light layer, building up your coverage to ensure an even finish.

3. Coral lip

A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem) A photo posted by on

For a bright lip, coral shades look great on mature skin no matter your skin tone. For the perfect application, Mira suggests: “Start by fully hydrating lips with a great lip balm. Then, use a sharpened lip liner to outline and fill for staying power. Lastly, finish with a moisturising lipstick or lip oil.”

NYX Professional Makeup Longwear Line Loud Matte Lip Liner in Stay Stuntin' £8 at Boots Dior Addict Lipstick in Coral Bayadère £39 at Dior

4. Raspberry shades

A post shared by Resi Harris (@resiharris) A photo posted by on

Raspberry shades are incredibly flattering on mature skin, especially if you feel classic reds may be a bit too full on. “I find that a cream blush applied to just above the apples of the cheeks gives a plumper and more lifted look,” says Mira. “Ateh Beauty Watermelon Watson is gorgeous and can be applied on the go.” Finish with a matching raspberry lip for a make-up look that pops.

Ateh Jewel Blush of Dreams Cream Blush in Watermelon Watson £25 at Harrods Laura Mercier Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon in Louise £28.50 at Lookfantastic

5. Glossy sheens

A post shared by RUBY HAMMER MBE (@rubyhammer) A photo posted by on

Make-up artist Ruby Hammer knows how to create a great make-up look, and this minimalist look is proof. She credits what she describes as a simple, understated summer beauty look to “a wash of lip serum balm, a sweep of mascara and just a little liner”—perfection!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Subtle liner

A post shared by Kate Hughes • Midlife Makeup, Beauty + Motivation (@katehughesmakeup) A photo posted by on

This is one of Mira’s go to make-up looks for mature skin. “Define the eyes and keep everything else super natural,” she says. If you struggle with a traditional liner look, I love this trick from Katie Hughes. She uses a dark eyeshadow and an eyeliner brush to create a soft winged look, perfect for accentuating the eye area. Then, follow Mira’s advice and finish with natural blush and a simple nude lip.

7. Glowing skin

A post shared by Jones Road Beauty (@jonesroadbeauty) A photo posted by on

“I like the less-is-more look on mature skin,” says Mira. “I love to use lightweight liquid or cream foundations or tinted moisturisers. This is because they don’t sit in the lines while making skin look naturally glowy. My go-tos are Jones Road’s What the Foundation or By Terry’s Hydra Foundation.”

8. Pastel tones

One of Mira’s biggest pieces of advice for mature women wanting to try a new make-up look is to just do it. “Go for it, there are no rules in make-up,” she says. So why not try something fun in the form of a pastel liner look? A liquid pen like Stila’s Stay All Day formula will make application easy. “Experiment and if you get it wrong, just wipe it,” she says.

9. Go bronze

A post shared by Scott Barnes (@scottbarnescosmetics) A photo posted by on

Nothing makes skin look healthier, no matter your age, than a radiant complexion. Fake the bronzed look by mixing a golden highlighter in with your face moisturiser or foundation, then use a cream bronzer to gently contour your cheekbones.