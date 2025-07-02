Despite a flurry of cushion foundations landing on UK shores about a decade ago, most of the formulas that I dabbled with at the time have long been discontinued. Those that I did try, I was never fully convinced by either. Despite many of them promising ultra-smooth and velvety skin, a lot of them felt heavy and mask-like on my skin. Yet when TirTir’s Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation started flooding my social feeds with 5-star reviews, gushing TikTok demos and promises of “glass skin”, I was sceptical but undeniably intrigued.

Initially launched in Korea back in 2016, the foundation started with just a very limited range of fair skin tones, but it has recently landed at Boots with an impressive 40-shade offering. Promising seamless coverage, long-lasting glow and natural radiance, this little red compact has some big claims.

However, as someone that has fallen out of love with full coverage foundations over the last decade and now almost exclusively uses sheer tints and skin bases, I simply couldn’t imagine that there would be much of a place for the TirTirk Mask Fit Cushion Foundation in my routine. And, as someone that’s prone to breakouts, I’ve never been fully convinced by the idea of a cushion foundation.

“Cushion foundations are clever, but they do come with a few hygiene red flags if you’re breakout-prone,” agrees makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto . “Pressing the puff into the cushion over and over can transfer oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells back into the product so, over time, that little sponge can turn into a bit of a petri dish.” To keep it clean, Caldognetto recommends washing the puff applicator regularly and swapping it out altogether if you’ve been ill or are in the midst of a breakout.

So, putting my preconceptions aside, I decided it was time to put the TirTir Cushion Foundation to the test for myself to see if it would live up to the hype—and I trialled it during some of the hottest days of the year so far to really put it through its paces.

First Impressions

The first thing to note about the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation is its striking red compact which makes it so instantly recognisable when fans are sharing their rave reviews online. It’s pleasingly palm-sized and feels robust without being overly weighty, and there’s a generously-sized mirror inside too—making it perfect for throwing into your handbag for touch-ups. The puff applicator is thick, soft and feels well made too, unlike the rather flimsy sponges that I remember using years ago.

As for the shade range? I’m naturally pale, yet ended up using shade 17N Vanilla which is the 7th shade available, meaning those paler than me should find it pretty easy to find a colour match. While there are 40 to choose from in total, I do still think that that the spectrum skews towards fairer complexions and there might be some work to be done for deeper skin tones still.

The Formula

I could tell from the first swipe of the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation that it was miles apart from other cushion foundations that I’d tried before. Considering the name, and the fact that I’d seen so many reviews raving about the coverage, I was expecting it to feel really heavy on the skin but it’s surprisingly lightweight and almost melts directly onto your skin. The thing that really sets this apart from others from a decade ago, though, is the skincare-first approach to the formula. It’s enriched with hydrating ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to keep skin both feeling and looking fresh and dewy throughout the day.

The coverage is impressively buildable too.”Cushion foundations are surprisingly versatile, you just have to play with the pressure as you apply the product,” explains Caldognetto. “For a sheer look, use a damp sponge or puff and press very lightly, focusing only on areas that need it. To build it up, let the first layer settle and then gently pat more product on the areas that you need it—avoid dragging or wiping.” In doing so, I found my skin was left still looking natural but with a subtle luminosity and velvety texture.

The Results

All in all, I was surprised by how much I liked the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation. As you can see here, I only have the foundation on—no concealer—so while my dark circles and some pigmentation are still shining through slightly, I’m really pleased with how naturally healthy and bright it leaves my skin looking. And if I did want a more high-coverage look, I could simply layer more on.

The real test, of course, is how it wears and I was genuinely impressed by the longevity of the TirTir foundation too. I have been testing this during some excruciatingly hot weather and it stayed put pretty well without going patchy or clinging to any blemishes or lines. However, if you do want to touch it up throughout the day then it layers beautifully without looking cakey at all. Generally though, my skin looked radiant and polished but not overly made-up and, even better, it didn’t feel like I had a mask of make-up on my skin. Yes, for someone who had pretty much sworn off cushion foundations entirely, I can see exactly why TirTir has gone viral and I think I’ve been officially converted.