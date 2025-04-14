Here’s how to get ‘expensive-looking' skin on a budget—according to top experts and aestheticians

The shift away from make-up to luxe skincare has been well documented. As someone who used to wear heavy coverage foundation most days, and never left the house without a full face of make-up, my mornings look very different these days. In recent years, I've opted for a pared-down regimen that prioritises skin that looks healthy, fresh, and—I suppose you could say—expensive.

Getting your skin to tip-top condition often involves less of a 'need' for make-up, and thus a shift towards routines, inner health and aesthetic treatments that allow your skin to truly shine. This is the mentality and approach of E Doctor and my injector-of-choice at the Taktouk Clinic in Knightsbridge, Dr. Christine Hall.

"The pandemic saw a real shift in trends, particularly between makeup and skincare," she tells me. "As people stayed at home and spent hours on Zoom calls, they wore less makeup and therefore spent more time focusing on their skin," she explains. "Concentrating on skincare meant that people saw improvements, and therefore, they started to love the feeling of not having to wear so much makeup. In turn, the drive for healthy, dewy skin rose."

What are the features of 'expensive-looking' skin?

"When we talk about skin that looks 'expensive,' we're often referring to skin that radiates health, glows, and has a youthful, fresh appearance," notes Dr Christine. The 'expensive' trend is therefore just today's latest take on skin that is looking and feeling its very best.

"In South Korea, there is a term, ‘Sok gwang,’ which is used to describe skin that is ‘lit from within’ or has an ‘inner glow,'" continues Hall. "It relates to an overall look that is achieved through adequate hydration, a healthy diet, a stress-free lifestyle and of course a good skincare routine—but alongside these things often comes wealth and luxury, and skin that is normally seen on the rich and famous or on the red carpet."

Renowned facialist Teresa Tarmey adds that this desire for skin that looks expensive works in line with our new approach to how we wear our makeup. Referencing the minimal makeup trend, she says she believes this "means people are willing to invest more time in their skincare."

When asked what she considers expensive-looking skin, she mentions skin that's "well-hydrated, bouncy and even-toned."

How to achieve 'expensive-looking' skin

We've established that all this 'trend' really references is skin that's living its best life, and there are plenty of approaches you can take to get to this stage yourself.

As someone who's struggled with their skin in the past, I always recommend visiting a dermatologist as your first port of call if you have concerns; they can identify what is triggering your skin and aid in its recovery.

Most skin experts will recommend taking an 'inside-out' approach to achieving healthy, glowing skin. This means incorporating plenty of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and lean proteins—mostly through diet but also from supplements if needed. And of course, drinking enough water is essential. "Hydration is key," notes Tarmey. "Drinking plenty of water, eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising all contribute to a healthy complexion."

When it comes to products, Tarmey says that the number one thing you need is, of course, sun protection. "Wear SPF come rain or shine! No matter the weather, keeping your skin protected and shielded against environmental stressors is absolutely crucial to maintaining its health."

She also recommends "adding in a gentle exfoliation to your routine, for example a Lactic Acid, which will help with skin brightness, a clearer complexion and moisture retention for smoother skin."

'Expensive-looking' skin is skin that glows IMO, so I'd also recommend opting for formulas with dewy finishes to boost skin in the AM; Rhode's Glazing Milk and Dr Barbara Sturm's Glow Cream are a formidable duo.

Then there's the option of aesthetic treatments. Dr. Hall mentions several treatments that her clients with 'expensive-looking' skin rely on. First, there's laser skin resurfacing, such as CO2 lasers. "These target texture, fine lines, pigmentation and scarring," she explains. "The result is skin that looks even in texture and polished with a healthy glow, often associated with a more luxurious appearance."

Next is microneedling, and Dr Christine refers to two kinds: ⁠Idenel Microneedling and microneedling with exosomes. The former results in "plumper, well-defined skin with fewer wrinkles, which conveys youth and vitality. This helps achieve that 'expensive' look by keeping skin smooth, firm, and youthful without appearing overly 'done.'" Microneedling with exosomes similarly "promotes natural collagen production, which over time leads to firmer, smoother skin."

Then there are a number of facials and peels, which she says are popular for achieving that 'expensive' aesthetic. She mentions hydrafacials specifically, which can offer hydration and glowing skin. Chemical peels, she adds, help achieve an 'expensive' glow by "resurfacing the skin and enhancing its radiance."

Now that I prioritise my skin, I prefer to take more of a minimalistic approach to my makeup, meaning I stick to tinted moisturisers rather than heavy foundations, lash lifts over mascara and brow tints instead of pencilled-in arches.

But my two biggest secret must-haves? A dewy blusher and glossy highlighter. With this duo, I guarantee you'll feel dewy, radiant and ultimately, expensive!