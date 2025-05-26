Universally Flattering and Completely Timeless, These Are the Best Berry Lipsticks to Have in Your Collection

We all know the power and allure of a bold red lip, but I would like to declare berry lipsticks the timeless and universal product everyone needs in their beauty arsenal. Endlessly versatile and adaptable, there's a berry shade for every skin tone and occasion - and you're likely to get far more wear out of these hues than any other.

And you don't just have to take my word for it: makeup artist and founder of VIEVE, Jamie Genevieve, is a fellow believer in the power of berries. "To me, a ‘berry’ shade adds instant colour and frame to the face. Whether through a lip, blush or eye shadow, a berry shade enhances your natural skin tone effortlessly," she says.

From the best long lasting lipsticks in smooth mattes to the best glossy lipsticks for unbeatable shine, these are the berry hues that are worth every penny if you're ready to embrace the good-enough-to-eat shades.

Who do berry shades suit?

"Berry shades suit everyone, it is just about which berry you prefer," explains Genevieve. "For example, the VIEVE Sunset Blush Balm in Strawb is a lovely, bouncy red that creates that natural “English Rose” look, whereas the VIEVE Satin Slip Lipstick in 'Deep Love' is a cool-toned berry lipstick that offers a satin finish. It's perfect for a bold yet nourishing lip look."

1. MAC Macximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Rebel

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

MAC Macximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Rebel Today's Best Deals £25 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Statement lip + Comfortable formula + Buildable Reasons to avoid - May be too dark for some tastes

When I think of a berry lipstick, this is the first shade that comes to mind. MAC lipsticks will always have a special place in my heart (and beauty cupboard) because they're some of the first I ever wore as a teenager, and Rebel is an example of a timeless berry. It definitely comes off deeper and more wine-toned on the lips than it looks in the bullet, making it a gorgeous statement hue. The glossy finish also means it sits comfortably on the lips for day-long wear.

2. Dior Addict Lip Glow in 006 Berry

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Dior Addict Lip Glow in 006 Berry Today's Best Deals £33 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Great for hydration + Diffused finish + Gorgeous packaging Reasons to avoid - Not as pigmented as a matte lipstick

Now, this is more of a lip balm than a lipstick, but I had to include it in this guide because it really is the most gorgeous subtle berry that you can wear even on no makeup days. The formula is hydrating with a satin finish, and it works to stain the lips for long-lasting colour payoff. Due to the slightly sheer formula, it means that you can give berry a go without having to go for a dark lip that may be a little out of your comfort zone. If you like maximum hydration and a diffused finish, this is the berry lip for you.

3. Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait High-Intensity Lip Colour Refillable in 824

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait High-Intensity Lip Colour Refillable in 824 Today's Best Deals £48 at Chanel Reasons to buy + Cult product + High-intensity colour + Refillable Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

If you're looking to invest in refillable beauty products, I can think of no better place to start than a Chanel lipstick. This is a colour that truly flatters every skin tone and isn't too unnaturally berry-ish (read: not too purple). It can be tricky to find a glossy lipstick that has enough colour payoff, but this one has managed it - and it's made with me flower extract and plant waxes for long-lasting hydration. You only need one coat, but it can comfortably be layered if you want an even more statement hue.

4. NARS Exclusive Powermatte Lipstick in Highway to Hell

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

NARS Exclusive Powermatte Lipstick in Highway to Hell Today's Best Deals £28.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Great red alternative + Budge-proof + Universal hue Reasons to avoid - Not for those who want a hydrated lip

If you love nothing more than a matte red lip but want something slightly less bright in your collection, let me introduce you to NARS' Highway to Hell. This lipstick manages to be matte without any drying or clinging, and it's truly budge-proof. I love this berry red shade for complementing smokey eye looks or pairing with berry blush for a cohesive look.

5. Glossier Ultralip in Cranberry

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Ultralip in Cranberry Today's Best Deals £22 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Very glossy + Easy to apply + Great for layering Reasons to avoid - Not the most long-lasting formula

Glossier's Ultralip formula is one of my favourites of all time. It's extremely moisturising and offers buildable colour, so again is a good option if you prefer a more subtle lip. If you always layer your lippies with a gloss, this product delivers both of those in one simple swipe. Cranberry is the most gorgeous crimson shade with berry undertones, so red lip lovers will feel right at home in this.

6. Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Claret

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Claret Today's Best Deals £36 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Cool-toned berry + Universally flattering + Non-drying Reasons to avoid - Not totally matte

If you tend to stick with neutral lips, this is the ideal cool-toned berry that won't overpower the rest of your makeup. Although it's described as a matte formula, it does have a slight sheen that means it's non-drying. It also boasts ten-hour wear, which is brilliant if you hate reapplying your lipstick throughout the day. It definitely looks pinker on deeper skin tones and slightly more mauve on pale skin, but it looks just as good on everyone.

7. Vieve Poutder in Ripple

(Image credit: VIEVE)

Vieve Poutder in Ripple Today's Best Deals £23 at Vieve Reasons to buy + Extremely soft, diffused formula + Precise application + Fades well Reasons to avoid - May be quite bright for some

"The latest VIEVE launch, Poutder, has some gorgeous berry shades that are perfect as we go into the summer. One of my favourite shades, Ripple, is a deep-toned rose pink is the perfect berry colour for warm evening looks as well as adding a touch of colour to a minimal make-up look," says Genevieve. Our team's Poutder review will tell you how much we love it, too. This formula is soft, blurred and lightweight on the lips, as well as universally flattering - ideal if you want the diffused lip look without the effort of blending.

8. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Play

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Play Today's Best Deals £37 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Reasons to buy + Classic berry hue + Gorgeous packaging + Moisturising Reasons to avoid - More of a winter colour

This lipstick has thousands of five-star reviews, and it's no wonder. It feels very much like a lip balm with the colour payoff of a lipstick, which I always love. It doesn't tug on the lips and has a smooth finish, and it also fades gracefully throughout the day. To me, this is definitely more of a typically wintery shade, but the deep purple-toned berry can absolutely be worn year-round if you're a fan of a vampy lip colour.