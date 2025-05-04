As a beauty editor, I’ve spent years testing the best bronzers—this affordable powder is hard to beat

While I’m fickle with many beauty products, swapping and changing as new launches arrive on my desk, bronzer is one product I tend to stick relatively loyally to. This is in part due to the fact that I find great bronzer formulas extremely difficult to come by. From shade options sitting too orange on my skin tone, formula going patchy throughout the day or disappearing completely by the end of the day, finding a truly great bronzer is no mean feat and so when I come across one I love I like to stock up.

Thankfully, over the years, I’ve come across a few I can rely on, and it’s these that I turn to daily. Some are classic formulas, like Benefit’s Hoola and Nars Laguna, which have gained a cult-like following in the beauty world for good reason. Alternatively, when I want something a little lighter, it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s cream bronzer, the Beautiful Skin Sun-kissed Glow Bronzer, which I reach for. When I want a fuss-free glow, however, it’s a lesser-known formula I reach for, and it’s this which I want to share with you today. Giving high-end bronzers a run for their money, Kiko’s Green Me Bronzer is one of the best affordable bronzers I’ve come across and, trust me, it makes a seriously great alternative to those I mentioned above.

What’s so good about Kiko Milano’s Green Me Bronzer?

If you haven’t heard of Kiko’s Green Me range, let me introduce you to it. Designed to be kinder to the planet, each of the products in the range is made using a high percentage of natural ingredients and housed in sustainable packaging. While considered manufacturing is at the forefront of Green Me, however, that’s not to say they’ve compromised on performance. Each product promises the efficacy we’ve come to expect from Kiko products, at the brand's affordable price point.

And, the Green Me bronzer supports this. Described as giving skin a natural-looking, sun-kissed finish, it offers a wash of matte bronze colour that’s blendable and buildable. Alongside a finely milled powder texture, the formula is also infused with hydrating avocado and cottonseed oil, which give it an almost silk-like consistency and ensure it blends seamlessly and doesn’t go patchy on the skin. The formula also promises to be non-comedogenic, to prevent breakouts, and dermatologist tested too, making it a great choice for sensitive skin. All round this is one supercharged bronzer and at under £15, it’s great value too.

A beauty editors honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

There are so many reasons to love Kiko’s Green Me Bronzer, not least of all the price. At under £15, it’s incredibly good value yet, in my opinion, it easily rivals more luxury formulas. The finish is matte, so there’s no shimmer or glitter, yet it gives skin the most beautiful warm bronze tone.

While it may not be as pigmented on first swipe as some other bronzers, for me, this is a bonus. As someone prone to doing their make-up when they’re half asleep, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve arrived at the office to notice I’ve overdone it on the blush, my mascara's transferred, and my bronzers more of a harsh streak than the perfectly blended glow I’d hoped for. Kiko’s Green Me Bronzer removes (or at least reduces) this problem as it takes a few sweeps to build up the pigment, meaning you can blend as you go for a flawless finish. The hydrating ingredients also allow it to melt into the skin for a natural look, making it a great choice for everyday.

What I love most about this bronzer, however, is its versatility. Due to the matte finish, it not only works great for giving the skin an all-over warmth, but I also love to use it to contour too. Using an angled brush, I simply sweep it under my cheekbones and around my temples to softly sculpt and define. I’ve also been known to apply it as an eyeshadow using a fluffy eyeshadow brush for a lighter take on the smokey eye.

My only wish is that this bronzer came in a few more shades. While there used to be two options available, Kiko has since reduced it to one, Warm Sienna, which is a medium bronze tone. This is great for light to medium skin tones, but may not be the best bronzer for pale skin tones or those with darker complexions. I speak from personal adoration when I say more people need to be able to love this bronzer, so hopefully Kiko will take note and increase the offering.