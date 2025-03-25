I’ve tried dozens of bronzers, but this holy grail cream formula makes my pale skin look sun-kissed in one swipe

When it comes to colour on my cheeks, I am usually all about blusher. I love a flush of pink to brighten and add some joy to my naturally pale skin, but when the sun starts to make an appearance again, I find myself reaching for a bronzer to add a different kind of warmth to my complexion.

Because I normally opt for rosy shades, wearing bronzer brings a sunkissed vibe that I really love. But I prefer it to look as natural as possible, and I will always opt for something that melts into the skin for a gentle gold wash, rather than anything heavy or glittery.

The bronzer that ticks all the above boxes is Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun Kissed Glow Bronzer. The silky smooth cream colour feels like a treat to use and brightens my face within seconds, creating a sheen of bronzed colour that lasts all day.

I use a brush to lightly apply the highly pigmented formula over my cheeks, and the strong tone that you see in the palette quickly blends into a softer finish. The cream is quite thick, though, so always start sparingly to avoid overloading your face.

The smooth cream looks great but also works to take care of my skin while I wear it too. The nourishing formulation contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin D to hydrate and soften cheeks, so even after hours of wear my skin doesn’t feel dry or flakey.

It adds a gorgeous sheen to my face, and I never feel like I need to add a highlighter when I use this bronzing product. In fact, this is one of the few products I've found that doesn't sit on top of my foundation with a powdery finish.

Another thing that I love about this is that it's designed to be used on the face and the body.

The jumbo circular palette allows you to easily load up a large brush and swipe over your shoulders, chest and the front of your shins. Wherever you apply it, it adds a natural-looking flush with a healthy dewiness to it—and there isn’t any tell-tale chunky glitter or harsh orange undertone.

It’s perfect for pepping up post-winter skin as well as for adding extra warmth to a fresh tan in those early summer months, and it's humidity resistant so it won't melt on even the hottest of days or during a sweaty train commute.

I wear the "fair" shade which is the lightest option, but there are three other tones to choose from that are all equally flattering.

As with all of the Charlotte Tilbury range, the packaging adds a touch of glamour. The tinted cream is housed in a beautiful metallic, round compact that comes with a handy mirror. The golden design looks fancy, and it makes the whole experience of using it that little more special.

At £45 it is pricier than some of my other makeup products, but I think it's totally worth the spend as the colour pay-off is really impressive and the jumbo size of the bronzer means it lasts for ages.

As mentioned earlier, i'm usually very much a blusher girl, but when the weather warms and my cheeks need some oomph, this bronzer is my holy grail. It brings an unrivalled level of sun-kissed colour to my fair complexion, and I expect to be using it a lot more as we're getting into the summer months.