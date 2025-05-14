The best fake tan is like magic. A quick application of colour can transform my milky arms and legs into ‘fresh-off-the-plane’ mode in minutes, and there’s something about the golden tint that makes my summer clothes sit a little better, and I always feel more confident in myself.

I love a faux glow, but as I have naturally very pale skin, I have often struggled finding a colour that doesn’t have an orangey vibe or that ends up looking very fake on my pasty pins. I much prefer a softer, natural-looking wash of colour rather than anything too deep. This means I tend to stick to the best gradual tanners. I find the lighter amount of pigment and buildable colour easier to control and works far better on my fair complexion. However, even though I love the outcome, the time it takes to build up the colour over a few days can be a bit faffy. There are times when an instant tan is what's needed, but up until recently, I hadn't found one that I liked. That was until I was told to try the iconic By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body. I cannot believe I have gone so long without this in my life. Here's why it's a gamechanger...

(Image credit: By Terry)

By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body Today's Best Deals £59 at Lookfantastic

This gorgeous tanning water has been a massively popular product from the brand’s range over the last few years, and it is well-loved by beauty fans all over the world for its ability to create speedy colour while hydrating and softening skin. The instant tint is infused with both black and red tea complexes, which act as an antioxidant and have wonderful smoothing and softening abilities to add colour with plenty of benefits. It’s housed in a bottle with a pump spray that can be spritzed onto skin and then blended with a mitt or brush, and it’s designed to stick around all day before being rinsed away in the shower.

I was intrigued to try this liquid tint as I’d been searching for a speedy tan that worked well on my milk-bottle limbs for years. My search is officially over, as within 30 seconds of applying this to my arms, I was completely and utterly sold.

I’m not exaggerating either. It completely transformed my skin from dull and wintery to high-summer-happy in less than a minute. The very light tint can be used on both the face and body to create a subtle and healthy-looking veil of colour from top to toe.

I was amazed at how easily it perked up my complexion, without fear of it appearing too dark. I misted over my arms and legs and used a soft mitt to sweep and blend it in and DONE. That was it. No mess, no drying time and no scary streaks.

My skin before...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

My skin after...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The colour can be spritzed directly onto the body, but for the face, the brand recommends mixing one or two sprays into your face cream and applying as usual to your face and neck. I mixed one spray into my favourite Inkey List day cream and worked it into my skin. It added an instant wash of sun-kissed colour to my complexion, without ever looking orange. It has a matte finish, so the result was very natural-looking, which I think works best when you have a fairer skin tone. It was touch-dry within seconds, so I was able to get dressed without having to wait around, and after a full day of wear, there weren’t any stains or smears on my clothing.

As well as the tea extracts, the formula also contains cherry essence, which is packed full of vitamins, but also gives the tan its fruity aroma.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I found that my tan lasted well all day, too. I applied it first thing after my shower, and even after a very warm commute and a busy work day, it stuck around nicely without fading. Considering how well it had worn, I was surprised at how easily it came off in the shower with just my normal shower gel and warm water.

I didn’t think I’d like the pump spray as much as a smoother mist applicator, but I found that it meant that I could apply it more precisely, without any mess. Three pumps were enough for each arm, so I think a bottle will last me right through summer.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

It has been the perfect antidote for my super fair skin in need of a perk-up. However, if you typically opt for the dark or ultra-dark fake tans, this won't be your cup of tea (like what I did there?). Whilst it can be built up for a lovely brown tint, it's very much a natural shade, rather than a 'I've been on a two-week holiday' shade.

Overall, I’ve found this one a joy to use as it’s so speedy and easy to apply. I love the colour pay-off, and the staying power impressed me. It's the ultimate quick fix for fair skin, and I will be using it all summer.