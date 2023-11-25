Kate Middleton's elegant wedding day lipstick currently has a hefty saving

Kate Middleton famously did her own make-up on her wedding day in 2011 using her favourite beauty products. The look was a masterclass in natural glam—a dewy base, flushed cheeks, softly smokey eyes and a nude lip with just a hint of dusky pink. Understated and elegant, it complemented her delicate lace Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen gown perfectly.

Of course, Kate Middleton's beauty looks are often examined in detail and none have garnered more attention than her wedding day make-up—and royal beauty enthusiasts have tracked down the exact shade the then Duchess of Cambridge used.

Princess Catherine chose Sandwash Pink from Bobbi Brown (£35) a semi-matte nude shade with a deep pink tone. The lipstick is part of the Luxe Lipstick range, which has the USP of bold, high-pigment shades with a soft, satin finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These BB lipsticks are also infused with nourishing ingredients like chamomile oil and jasmine flower wax that help prevent feathering or that cakey lipstick look—a must for wedding-day make-up.

It's no surprise that Princess Catherine opted for a Bobbi Brown product, with BB head make-up artist Hannah Martin overseeing her application process and, we imagine, on hand to issue any touch-ups throughout the big day.

The great thing about this wedding day shade is how wearable it is for everyday use, too. Fans praise the "pigmented" colour, meaning it will last throughout the day, as well as the "rich satin finish".

And the best news? Kate's wedding day lipstick is currently on sale for just £26.25, reduced from £35, on the Bobbi Brown website. We can't imagine stocks will last too long though, thanks to the ever-prevalent 'Kate effect'.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick in Sandwash Pink £26.25 (was £35) at Bobbi Brown This satin-finish lipstick provides up to 10 hours of hydration, as well as having a high pigment, meaning it's a great choice if you want a lipstick that lasts all day.

The royals offer up plenty of beauty inspiration, from Meghan's super-long lashes to royal autumn nail trends. Always well presented, if it's timeless, classic style you're looking for, the likes of Princess Catherine and Meghan never fail to deliver.

And how about the rest of Kate's wedding day look? We imagine she prepped her skin the night before with her favourite rosehip facial oil for starters. It's also rumoured that she had a Deborah Mitchell bee venom facial (a favourite with the royals) to brighten the skin just before the big day.

Princess Catherine's hair was styled with her usual bouncy blowdry, with the top section pinned back around the crown under her hand-embroidered veil.

Her nails were a classic nude—allowing all eyes on Kate's breath-taking diamond and sapphire engagement ring—and the handiwork of manicurist Marina Sandoval.