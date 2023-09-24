It's an industry secret that Kate Middleton loves this facial oil—and it's actually quite affordable
For a Princess-worthy glow
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton is a master of the natural glow—and we want in on her beauty secrets. We've no doubt that the Princess of Wales maintains an excellent skincare routine if her bright and dewy complexion is anything to go by, but the products she actually uses day-to-day remain somewhat of a mystery. Like hunting out the favoured royal perfumes or Kate's top beauty products, there's not a ton of information out there. So we're all ears when we get a tip-off.
According to a source close to the royal, Princess Catherine (and mum Carole, too!) favours Triolgy's Organic Certified Rosehip Oil, a bestseller from the UK-based brand. Us Weekly reported back in 2017 that, while pregnant, "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment," according to a source, who continued, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. Carole is also a fan."
The Princess of Wales isn't the only fan of this hero product, with one sold every two seconds according to the brand. And at just £19.50, it's an affordable way to incorporate some royally-approved skincare into your daily routine.
US Weekly also noted that while pregnant the Princess of Wales was, "very cautious of products and treatments. Baby’s health comes first." Reportedly she favoured Triolgy's formula due to its natural ingredients and gentle effects. Trilogy guarantees 80% omega 3, 6 and 9 content, meaning it's super nourishing, as well as gentle on the skin.
Skincare-savvy Catherine clearly knows her botanicals, as rosehip oil is one of the most powerful natural ingredients when it comes to tackling inflammation. Rosehip oil contains vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as essential fatty acids, which can help plump, smooth and treat skin conditions like eczema and acne (though we do stress all skin responds differently to products, so do book an appointment with your GP if you have concerns).
This serum is also fantastic for fighting against the effect of pollutants on the skin—an important benefit for city dwellers. Rosehip oil is packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative damage and help protect against damage from everyday stressors, like UV and blue light, as well as transport fumes. It's clear there's an impressive list of credentials for this hardworking serum.
While we can't say 100% that Kate uses this exact serum without hearing it from the Princess herself, considering that the brand is proudly stating that theirs is Catherine's rosehip product of choice, we'd say it's pretty likely. And if that's not convincing enough, it's also an absolute hit with shoppers, with 90% of reviewers rating the product with five stars.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
I never know what to do with my long hair, but since getting the 'concave cut' my daily styling routine has been so much easier
I'll never get 'just a trim' ever again
By Dionne Brighton
-
I’m always short on time, so I swear by these 6 make-up products to get ready fast
Everything you need for a 5-minute face
By Mica Ricketts
-
Syrup nails are the Korean manicure trend taking over the internet—and I want in
K-Beauty can do no wrong in my eyes
By Dionne Brighton