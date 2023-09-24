It's an industry secret that Kate Middleton loves this facial oil—and it's actually quite affordable

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is a master of the natural glow—and we want in on her beauty secrets. We've no doubt that the Princess of Wales maintains an excellent skincare routine if her bright and dewy complexion is anything to go by, but the products she actually uses day-to-day remain somewhat of a mystery. Like hunting out the favoured royal perfumes or Kate's top beauty products, there's not a ton of information out there. So we're all ears when we get a tip-off.

According to a source close to the royal, Princess Catherine (and mum Carole, too!) favours Triolgy's Organic Certified Rosehip Oil, a bestseller from the UK-based brand. Us Weekly reported back in 2017 that, while pregnant, "Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment," according to a source, who continued, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. Carole is also a fan."

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil £19.50 at Trilogy

The Princess of Wales isn't the only fan of this hero product, with one sold every two seconds according to the brand. And at just £19.50, it's an affordable way to incorporate some royally-approved skincare into your daily routine.

US Weekly also noted that while pregnant the Princess of Wales was, "very cautious of products and treatments. Baby’s health comes first." Reportedly she favoured Triolgy's formula due to its natural ingredients and gentle effects. Trilogy guarantees 80% omega 3, 6 and 9 content, meaning it's super nourishing, as well as gentle on the skin.

Skincare-savvy Catherine clearly knows her botanicals, as rosehip oil is one of the most powerful natural ingredients when it comes to tackling inflammation. Rosehip oil contains vitamin C and vitamin A, as well as essential fatty acids, which can help plump, smooth and treat skin conditions like eczema and acne (though we do stress all skin responds differently to products, so do book an appointment with your GP if you have concerns).

This serum is also fantastic for fighting against the effect of pollutants on the skin—an important benefit for city dwellers. Rosehip oil is packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative damage and help protect against damage from everyday stressors, like UV and blue light, as well as transport fumes. It's clear there's an impressive list of credentials for this hardworking serum.

While we can't say 100% that Kate uses this exact serum without hearing it from the Princess herself, considering that the brand is proudly stating that theirs is Catherine's rosehip product of choice, we'd say it's pretty likely. And if that's not convincing enough, it's also an absolute hit with shoppers, with 90% of reviewers rating the product with five stars.